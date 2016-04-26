Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Venezuela has started rationing electricity. The government imposed a four-hour blackout in eight states starting Monday.

2. Barack Obama wrapped up a four-day trip to Europe that showed his support for two of the US’ closest allies. The president made speeches in Great Britain and Germany.

3. A US court has reinstated a four-game suspension for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady over the “Deflategate” scandal. The ruling confirmed NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s power in the league.

4. Mexican police likely tortured key suspects in the disappearance of 43 students, according to a new report from an expert panel looking into the 2014 case.

5. Uber is rolling out a number of changes to their app for drivers this week. New features include gas icons that show where drivers can stop to refuel and a “driver rewards” section.

6. T

he Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant disaster was 30 years ago, and in parts of Europe many animals and plants still contain so much radioactivity that they are unsafe for human consumption.

7. Prince’s massive Paisley Park home

will become a museum honouring the pop superstar. The late musician’s estate is located in a suburb of Minneapolis.

8. Chinese President Xi Jinping is cutting off one of the main paths to power in China. The Communist Party is considering ending undergraduate admissions into the Communist Youth League’s University of Political Science.

9. Volkswagen is now fighting a union challenge at its plant in Tennessee, while also dealing with the fallout from its emissions-cheating scandal.

10. Olympic officials are worried about athletes’ safety outside the Olympic Village in Rio, Brazil. Extra security measures may be needed to protect some athletes.

And finally …

