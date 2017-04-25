Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen announced she is temporarily stepping down as head of her National Front party. The move appears to be a way for Le Pen to embrace a wide range of potential voters ahead of the May 7 runoff between herself and Emmanuel Macron.

2. Macron’s campaign has been targeted by a cyber espionage group linked by some experts to the Russian military intelligence agency GRU. Digital fingerprints linked the Macron attacks with those on the US Democratic National Committee during the campaign of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

3. A faltering economy and poor polling accuracy could undermine the UK Conservative party’s hopes for a crushing victory in the General Election in June. Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives are the favourites to win, but that certainty might be misplaced, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics.

4. Britain’s most important sector is the one most threatened by Brexit. Britain’s financial services industry remains the UK’s largest exporting industry, its largest tax-paying sector, and one of its biggest employers.

5. US President Donald Trump said he referred to NATO as “obsolete” during his presidential campaign because he didn’t know “much” about the organisation at the time. “People don’t go around asking about NATO if I’m building a building in Manhattan, right?” Trump said in an interview with the Associated Press.

6. A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile, rocking the capital Santiago and generating at least two significant aftershocks.

7. We know more about the United incident where a passenger was forcibly dragged off a plane. An incident report obtained via a public records request largely echoes what had previously been relayed by video, witness accounts, and David Dao’s lawyer Tom Demetrio.

8. The iPhone 8 sounds like it will be hard to find. “Severe supply shortages may persist for a while after the new models are launched,” reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo writes.

9. Two inmates received lethal injections on the same gurney Monday night about three hours apart, as Arkansas completed the US’ first double execution since 2000.

10. Japan wants to bring the Trans Pacific Partnership back from the dead — even if it means leaving the US behind.

And finally …

What we know so far about the Larry Page-backed “flying car” coming later this year.

