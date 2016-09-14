Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Weapons experts say North Korea will have enough material for 20 nuclear bombs by the end of this year. Pyongyang conducted its fifth and most powerful nuclear test last week and, according to South Korea, is preparing for another.

2. Fresh airstrikes against ISIS in Syria “may have resulted in civilian casualties,” according to the Pentagon. It did not give a number of dead or injured.

3.

Jean-Claude Juncker will urge the EU to stick together after the trauma of Brexit in his annual

State of the Union speech.

The European Commission head says iit would be a “fatal error” for the EU to ignore the lessons of Brexit.

4.

A damning new report by says Britain’s intervention in Libya contributed to the country’s economic and political collapse. The report says “ultimate responsibility rests with David Cameron’s leadership.”

5. Hillary Clinton will resume campaigning on Thursday after falling ill at a 9/11 memorial in New York. Clinton is currently recuperating from pneumonia.

6. SpaceX has announced that it plans to resume rocket launches in November. The announcement follows a launch pad fire that destroyed a Falcon 9 rocket and an Israeli communications satellite

7. The Obama administration has announced plans to increase the number of refugees entering the United States by 30 per cent. Secretary of State John Kerry presented the new target of 110,000 in the 2017 fiscal year starting October 1.

8.

President Obama has said Vladimir Putin is Donald Trump’s role model. “He loves this guy,” Obama said of the Republican candidate’s relationship with the Russian president.

9. Britain has released the new £5 note, its most advanced note ever. The use of polymer marks the end of 320 years of the use of cotton paper and means the currency will be stronger and harder to counterfeit.

10. Saab and Boeing have released their joint attempt for the Air Force’s next supersonic trainer.

And finally …

National Geographic’s Nature Photographer of the Year contest has kicked off and the entries are awe-inspiring.

