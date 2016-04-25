Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Donald Trump’s two Republican rivals have come up with a “stop-Trump” deal. Ted Cruz and John Kasich will each focus on the state primaries they’re most likely to win and stay out of the other’s way.

2. Barack Obama will set out his vision of relations with Europe in a speech in Germany on Monday. The US president will stress the alliance between America and Europe.

3. The IMF said it was encouraged by the efforts of Gulf oil exporters in repairing financial damage, as low crude prices slash export revenues.

4.

The US

plans to send as many as 250 more troops to Syria,

bringing the total American ground presence to 300 troops fighting ISIS.

5. Experts accused Mexico’s government of failing to fully cooperate with their probe into a notorious human rights case. Forty three trainee teachers were killed in 2014, reportedly by municipal police.

6. Nepal is worried that a deadly earthquake one year ago has permanently damaged the country’s tourism trade. The industry’s annual revenues fell by 32% in 2015.

7. Donald Trump said Sunday that Americans most likely would not longer hear from him if he loses the Republican presidential nomination. “I think I’ll go to Turnberry and play golf or something.”

8. The White House will likely release some previously secret pages from a congressional 9/11 report, which may shine light on to the attackers connection to Saudi Arabia.

9. Canadian planemaker Bombardier denied reports it was involved with launching a new airline in Iran. The company did confirm that it was in talks for sales in the country.

10. Beyonce released a surprise new album as a Tidal exclusive, but it looks like it will be available through iTunes as well.

And finally …

5 important things you probably missed on this week’s “Game of Thrones”.

