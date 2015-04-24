REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed Members of the Jordanian police women’s team attend the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman April 22, 2015.

1. Experts warn that the Calbuco volcano in southern Chile could erupt for the third time after two previous eruptions, on Wednesday and Thursday, prompted evacuations and a state of emergency to be called.

2. The US accused Russia on Wednesday of building up weapons along the Ukrainian border and training pro-Russian rebels, which goes against a ceasefire brokered by Western allies.

3.The Apple Watch will be available to buy in a handful of stores for the first time today.

4.The European Union plans to triple funding for migrant boat search-and-rescue operations in the Mediterranean after hundreds perished in a boat crossing from Libya on Sunday.

5. The White House admitted Thursday that an American and an Italian who had been held hostage for several years by al Qaeda were inadvertently killed by a US drone strike in Pakistan in January.

6. Chinese startup Xiaomi announced a new smartphone Thursday, the Xiaomi Mi 4i, at a product reveal in India.

7. Comcast is reportedly going to drop its $US45.2-billion (£28.2 billion) bid to buy Time Warner Cable, a deal that would have seen the two largest cable operators in the US merge.

8. German President Joachim Gauck described the killings of more than 1 million Armenians exactly 100 years ago today by Ottoman Turks as “genocide,” which will likely upset Turkey since they denounce the term.



9. The world’s first malaria vaccine, which has been under development for 30 years, could be approved for children in Africa by October after showing promising results in trials.

10.Switzerland was named the happiest country in the world, according to the 2015 World Happiness Report published by the United Nations.

According to the odds from British betting firm Ladbrokes, Kate Middleton will give birth to the second royal baby today and it will be a girl.

