Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. Pop superstar Prince has died at age 57. The musician’s body was found at his Paisley Park estate in suburban Minneapolis on Thursday.

2. Google’s parent company Alphabet reported weaker than expected earnings. The company’s stock was down as much as 8% in after-hours trading.

3.

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is going to use a trip to the UN to denounce impeachment efforts against her. Her speech Friday on climate change will include “one sentence” about the crisis back home.

4.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been appointed commander-in-chief of a new joint command headquarters for the country’s military,

as part of an on-going modernisation program.

5. A Chinese state-run newspaper reported that maritime nuclear power platforms could one day support Chinese projects in the disputed South China Sea. Construction has so far officially stayed to non-military projects, such as a reported lighthouse.

6. Saudi Aramco’s $125 billion megadeal could be coming to New York. The Saudi government is reportedly considering holding the offering on a New York, London, or Hong Kong exchange, in addition to Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul.

7. The NBA will move the

2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte, North Carolina if the state keeps an anti-LGT law. Commissioner Adam Silver said last week that the law that limits anti-discrimination protections was “problematic.”

8. US presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton may run on a ticket with another woman, leading to speculation she may choose a running mate like liberal senator Elizabeth Warren.

9. Israeli

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had a “very successful” meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday, clarifying issues between the two countries.

10.

Volkswagen has struck a deal with the US government over its fuel-emissions scandal. Bloomberg reported that the deal “will cost at least $10 billion.”

And finally …

Prince: An amazing life in photos.

