1. European Union leaders holding an emergency migrant summit in Brussels Thursday have proposed using military force against human traffickers in Libya.

2. Volcano Calbuco in southern Chile erupted on Wednesday for the first time since 1961, prompting an evacuation of anyone within a 6-mile radius.



3. China has warned that North Korea has a greater stockpile of nuclear weapons than US experts previously estimated.

4.The British trader arrested in connection with the 2010 “Flash Crash” has been granted conditional bail set at £5.3 million ($US8 million).

5. Chinese scientists reported that they modified the genome of human embryos for the first time in history, which could spark ethical debates.

6.European Union antitrust regulators on Wednesday accused Russian gas giant Gazprom of preventing cross-border competition.



7. An experimental drug treatment, known as TKM-Ebola-Guinea, has cured three monkeys infected with the strain of Ebola virus that caused the current outbreak in West Africa.

8. A Saudi-led coalition bombed Yemen on Wednesday, despite an earlier announcement that it would end a month-long campaign of air strikes against Houthi rebels.



9. London’s metropolitan police released new images Wednesday showing how thieves drilled through a vault wall to steal an estimated £200 million ($US300 million) in valuables from safe-deposit boxes in what could be Britain’s biggest jewellery heist.

10.The world’s oceans produce and economic output of $US2.5 trillion (£1.6 trillion) a year, according to a new study, but that value is under threat due to over-fishing, pollution, and climate change.

A “perfect” 100-carat emerald-cut diamond sold for just over $US22 million (£14.6 million) at auction on Tuesday.



