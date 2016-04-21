Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. The US $20 bill will now feature Harriet Tubman. The noted abolitionist replaces president Andrew Jackson.

2. The death toll from the Ecuador earthquake now tops 500 people. Another 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country before dawn on Wednesday.

3. Venezuela is going to ration electricity in 10 of its most populous and industrialized states, including Caracas.

4.

US President Barack Obama is flying to London Thursday, to help persuade UK voters to stay in the EU.

5. Almost a year after the deadly Nepal earthquake, roughly three million people still live in temporary shelters. Aid groups are calling for reconstruction to be sped up.

6. Nginx — one of the most important startups you’ve never heard of — has raised $8 million. 49.2% of the top 1,000 busiest websites in the world use Nginx.

7.

Google parent company Alphabet will report its Q1 earnings Thursday afternoon. Last quarter, the company reported that it had lost $3.6 billion on moonshot projects that comprise its “Other Bets” businesses in 2015.

8. A new report again linked bacon and other processed meats to cancer. The links are similar to those found in a previous report on colorectal cancer and processed meat.

9. China wants to have deeper military ties with Afghanistan, including counter-terrorism intelligence cooperation and joint drills.

10. 2016 is already shaping up to be the hottest year on record. This past March was the warmest month ever recorded.

And finally …

The Queen is 90 today: Here are the most important photo from every single year of her remarkable life.

