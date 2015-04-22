REUTERS/Lucas Jackson U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles before speaking with workers and management of Whitney Brothers children’s toy and furniture factory during a round table while campaigning for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire, April 20, 2015.

1. Saudi Arabia announced Tuesday it was halting its month-long bombing campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

2. Eurozone finance ministers will not be setting more deadlines for cash-strapped Greece, according to a senior official, because it “leads to brinkmanship and unnecessary excitement.”

3. Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petrobras is expected Wednesday to release its 2014 financial results, which have been delayed since December.

4. Japan posted its first monthly trade surplus in three years as overall exports in March rose 8.5% while imports fell 14.5%, leaving a surplus of 229.3 billion yen ($US1.9 billion; £1.27 billion).

5. A massive new study found there’s no link between the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and the development of autism, a point that anti-vaxxers have argued.

6.South Korea has formally approved plans to raise the Sewol ferry, which sank last year and led to the death of more than 300 people.

7. SpaceX has determined that a problem with its Falcon 9 rocket’s landing legs caused it to tip over and disintegrate last week in the company’s second attempt to land a rocket on a floating ocean platform.

9. A powerful storm that has pounded Australia’s east coast for three straight days and killed three people was called a “once in 10-year event” by New South Wales State Premier Mike Baird.

10.A London-based trader has been arrested on accusations he contributed to the 2010 Wall Street “flash crash.”



Former “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson hinted in a weekly column for the Sunday Times that he could be returning to TV with a new car show.

