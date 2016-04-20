Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. A Taliban attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul killed at least 28 and injured over 300. It’s the largest explosion since a truck bombing wounded 240 people last August, according to Reuters.

2. Hillary Clinton beat her rival Sen. Bernie Sanders in the New York Democratic primary, while Donald Trump claimed a victory in the Republican race.

3. Fidel Castro said he will die soon in a rare public appearance on Tuesday. “Soon I’ll be like all the others. The time will come for all of us, but the ideas of the Cuban Communists will remain as proof on this planet that if they are worked at with fervor and dignity, they can produce the material and cultural goods that human beings need, and we need to fight without truce to obtain them,” he said in a speech to the Communist Party.



JPMorgan and the boutique bank M. Klein & Co. are advising Saudi Arabia on the initial public offering of Saudi Aramco,

which could turn the trillion-dollar state-owned oil giant into the world’s largest publicly traded company if successful, Bloomberg reports.

5. US President Barack Obama is in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to consult with Washington’s Gulf allies on the crises in Yemen and Syria, before heading to Britain and Germany as part of a three-nation trip.

6. France will split up responsibilities between police and military forces in order to guarantee a 20-minute response to militant attacks on population centres around the country. “It’s no time for competition between forces, but rather for unity, pooling resources and cooperating in our common interest,” France’s interior minister said.

7. At least 40 civilians were killed Tuesday in a government airstrike on a vegetable market in Syria.

8. One of Italy’s “100 most dangerous criminals” was arrested in a raid where detectives disguised themselves as pizza delivery men. Thirty-five-year-old Roberto Manganiello, a boss in Naples’ notorious Camorra mafia, had been on the run since 2013.

9. Intel, the world’s largest maker of semiconductors, plans to cut 12,000 jobs, or 11% of its workforce. The company is in the middle of a revamp as it hopes to overcome a years-long slump in PC sales and do a better job capitalising on the rise of mobile devices.

10. The Boston Globe's heartbreaking photo essay of

Strider Wolf, a 6-year-old who suffered severe physical abuse from his mother’s boyfriend at age 2, won this year’s Pulitzer Prize in the “feature photography” category.

And finally …

Princes William and Harry lived out every fan’s dream and visited the “Star Wars” set.

