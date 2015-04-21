REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail A man rides a horse at a playground on a hill in Kabul April 19, 2015.

1. The captain and an crew member of a migrant boat that capsized in the Mediterranean, claiming hundreds of lives, were arrested in Italy on human-trafficking charges.

2. The European Union is expected to accuse Russian gas giant Gazprom this week with overcharging customers in eastern Europe.



3. The US Navy has sent warships toward waters off Yemen amid reports that a convoy of Iranian ships may be headed toward Yemen to arm the Houthis rebels.

4. The European Union has unveiled a 10-point action plan to prevent migrant-smuggling ships from crossing the Mediterranean following the latest sinking of a boat, considered the deadliest so far in that region.

5. The situation in Greece is so serious that

Credit Suisse has launched a new regular research note on Monday, called “Greek Watch,” that will track all developments in the country’s negotiations with its European Union creditors.

6. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be in Indonesia this week for the Asian-African Conference, formed 60 years ago to oppose colonialism.

7.

At least people have been killed as a severe storms batter the greater Sydney region, bringing heavy rains and extreme wind.

8.Google is updating its algorithm starting Tuesday so that mobile-friendly websites rank higher in search.

9. A student killed a teacher in Barcelona, Spain, with a makeshift crossbow and knife, but may not face charges because of his age.

10.A lethal strain of bird flu has struck an Iowa farm will millions of hens, the worst case so far in an outbreak in the United States.



And finally …

A mysterious sound emanating from Antarctica could be coming from a new species of whale.

