Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff vowed on Monday to fight impeachment in the Senate.A heavy defeat in the lower house of Congress raised the likelihood of an end to 13 years of leftist rule in Brazil.

2. Apple could be developing the Apple Car in a secret Berlin lab, according to a report from Frankfurter Allgemeine. The facility is reportedly home to 15-20 staff with backgrounds in engineering, software, hardware, and sales.

3. Asian share markets rose on Tuesday,taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after a strike in Kuwait helped spark a recovery in crude oil prices.

4. Somalia’s government said on Monday between 200 and 300 Somalis may have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea while trying to cross illegally into Europe. A minister told Reuters a boat may have been carrying about 500 people, of which 200 to 300 were Somalis “and most of them had died.”

5. The US Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by a group of authors who contend that Google’s massive effort to scan millions of books for an online library violates copyright law.

6. An explosion on a Jerusalem bus on Monday that sparked a fire and led to 16 people being wounded was caused by a bomb,Israeli police said.

7. Theranos, the controversial blood-testing startup, is facing a criminal investigation into whether it misled investors about its technology.The company is the subject of a criminal probe by the US attorney’s office.

8. Survivors of a series of Japanese quakes measuring up to 7.3 struggled on Tuesday with shortages of food and water as the death toll rose to 44.

9. Tech companies should comply with lawful requests to access protected data, BlackBerry Chief Executive John Chen has said,in thinly-veiled criticism of rival Apple over its recent standoff with the FBI.

10. A group of activists from Greenpeace attached gas masks to various London landmarks on Monday morning in a demonstration against the city’s “dangerous” levels of air pollution.

And finally … These are the 10 most beautiful laptops in the world.

