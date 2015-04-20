AP Photo/Binta People take part in the Colour Run near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, Sunday, April 19, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. As many as 700 migrants are feared dead after their ship capsized Sunday in the Mediterranean, prompting emergency talks to discuss the immigration crisis at a meeting of European leaders in Luxembourg on Monday.

2. World finance ministers said Saturday that a potential Greek default is one of biggest threats facing the global economy right now.



3. Russia denied this weekend a report from German magazine Der Spiegel that it would supply Greece with advance funds under a pipeline deal that would bring Russian gas to Greece.

4. Chinese president Xi Jinping is in Pakistan Monday to launch $US46 billion (£30.7 billion) in infrastructure and energy projects.

5. Centre party leader Juha Sipila, a millionaire and former telecoms executive, won Finland’s general election Sunday to beat Prime Minister Alexander Stubb.



6. Islamic State released a video on Sunday that appears to show its militants shooting and beheading about 30 Ethiopian Christians in Libya.

7. Greece’s Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that if Greece were to leave the eurozone, others would inevitably follow.

8.A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s eastern coast on Monday, but there was no threat of a tsunami after the quake.

9. One of the world’s most renowned scholars of Chinese bibliography and paleography, T.H. Tsien, died at his home in Chicago at age 105.

10.The World Health Organisation has posted a statement to its website admitting its response to Ebola was “slow and inefficient” and the lessons the organisation has learned in the aftermath.



Director Gareth Edwards has revealed that the first “Star Wars” spinoff film, “Rogue One,” will be about a “

band of resistance fighters [who] unite for a daring mission to steal the Death Star plans.”

