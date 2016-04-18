Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff lost a decisive impeachment vote in the lower house of Congress on Sunday.She is now almost certain to be forced from office in a move that would end 13 years of leftist Workers’ Party rule.

2. The death toll from Ecuador’s biggest earthquake in decades soared to 262 on Sunday as survivors cobbled together makeshift coffins to bury loved ones,lined up for water, and sought shelter beside the rubble of their shattered homes.

3. The much-anticipated meeting to freeze global oil production in Qatar over the weekend ended without a deal after Saudi Arabia demanded that Iran join the freeze.

4. Asian shares dropped on Monday, dragged down by tumbling crude oil futures after producers’ weekend talks failed to address the global supply glut.

5. Britain’s exit from the EU could see its economy shrink by six per cent by 2030 and cause “permanent” economic damage,the Treasury will say in an analysis due out on Monday.

6. Air France has resumed flights to Iran after last year’s landmark deal to curb Iranian nuclear activities, as part of larger French and European efforts to rebuild trade ties long frozen by sanctions. A direct flight for Tehran left Paris on Sunday for the first time since 2008.

7. British police have bailed one of five people arrested last week on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism. Police arrested five people last week as part of an investigation which a security source said was linked to the attacks in Paris and Brussels.

8. China’s Finance Minister has criticised Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump, calling him “an irrational type” due to the candidate’s proposal that tariffs on imported Chinese goods be increased to up to 45 per cent.

9. IMF chief Christine Lagarde called on Sunday for financial “transparency” among multinational companies to counter tax avoidance schemes.Lagarde accepted that there is momentum to change existing financial practices and systems in the wake of the ‘Panama Papers’ scandal.

10. The death toll from a raid carried out by South Sudanese gunmen in western Ethiopia has risen to 208 people and the assailants kidnapped 108 children, an Ethiopian official said on Sunday. The attack took place on Friday in the nation’s Gambela region

