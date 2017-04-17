Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan declares victory in vote making him all-powerful — but the opposition says it will contest the result.

2. A North Korean missile “blew up almost immediately” on its test launch, the US Pacific Command said. The failed launch from the east coast came a day after North Korea held a military parade in its capital, marking the birth anniversary of the state founder.

3. US Vice President Mike Pence travelled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea and warned Pyongyang that “the era of strategic patience is over.” Pence made an unannounced visit to the Demilitarized Zone at the start of his 10-day trip to Asia.

4. The US and China are working together on a range of responses to North Korea’s latest attempted ballistic missile test, US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said, citing what he called an international consensus to act.

5. The British economy is “no longer shaking off the adverse consequences of the Brexit vote,” according to economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

6. UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives lead Labour by a huge 21-points according to a new opinion poll, despite the latter having launched a host of popular policies over the past week.

7. Snapchat is doing damage control after its CEO allegedly said the app is “only for rich people.” Snap Inc. is denying that its CEO, Evan Spiegel, once said the app is “only for rich people” and that he doesn’t “want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain.”

8. Cleveland, Ohio police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person and claiming that he had murdered others. The Cleveland Division of Police said it was looking for Steve Stephens in connection with the killing of an individual in the city.

9. Trump launched into an early morning tweetstorm the day after national protests demanding he release his tax returns. “I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?,” Trump tweeted.

10. A couple says they were kicked off a United flight on the way to their wedding. Michael Hohl and Amber Maxwell were reportedly kicked off their United flight as they were headed from Houston to Costa Rica for their wedding.

And finally …

17 eerie images show what it’s like to live on the China-North Korea border.

