REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino Brazilian Indians from various indigenous ethnic groups take part in a protest during a National Indigenous Mobilization in front of Planalto Palace in Brasilia April 15, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. An estimated 1,500 people, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, will attend a state memorial service Friday for the victims of the Germanwings plane crash.

2. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country is on the road to economic recovery and defended supplying Iran with sophisticated air defence missiles during an hours-long questions-and-answers session Thursday.



3. A pro-Russian Ukrainian journalist was fatally shot Thursday in Kiev, the latest in a string of mystery deaths among supporters of ousted Moscow-backed President Viktor Yanukovich.

4. Islamic State militant advances in the capital of Iraq’s Anbar province have forced more than 2,000 families to flee from their homes.



5. Five adults were found dead inside a Phoenix home after a suspected family dispute led to a shooting.

6. New satellite images suggest China has started building a runway on an artificial island in the disputed South China Sea.

7. China has jailed a journalist accused of leaking an internal Communist Party document to a foreign website.

8.Thousands of people marched through the city of Durban in South Africa Thursday to protest anti-immigrant violence, which has recently been responsible for the death of six of people.

9. Time magazine released its 100 Most Influential People list Thursday, with Bradley Cooper, Kanye West, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Misty Copeland, and Jorge Ramos each appearing on one of five covers of the annual issue.

10.Craft marketplace Etsy made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, opening at $US31 (£20.78) after pricing its initial public offering at $US16 (£10.73).

And finally …

A 26-year-old British snowboarder landed the first-ever 1800 quadruple cork, which is five spins and four flips at the same time.

