1. The European Union formally accused Google Wednesday of antitrust violations in Europe and began an investigation into Android.

2. The treasurer of Brazil’s ruling Workers’ Party has stepped down after being arrested over an alleged scheme with oil officials.



3. A 21-year-old protester disrupted the European Central Bank press conference Wednesday when she jumped onto ECB president Mario Draghi’s desk as he was speaking and glitter-bombed him.

4. Survivors of a shipwreck off the coast of Libya, in which around 400 illegal migrants died, said the boat capsized due to excitement from seeing rescuers.



5. Japan overtook China in February as the biggest US creditor for the first time since 2008.

6. South Korean President Park Geun-Hye promised Thursday that steps would be taken to raise the sunken Sewol ferry at the earliest possible date.

7.Australia’s employment report smashed expectations with 37,700 jobs added in March.

8.Several Mexican states are on alert after thieves stole deadly radioactive material.

9. Colombia ended its temporary suspension of air strikes on FARC rebels after the group allegedly killed 10 soldiers.

10.The world’s largest Muslim organisation has asked Indonesia to broker talks on Yemen, where fighting continues between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and a Saudi-led coalition.

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 34, confirmed she will be retiring from the runway after Brazil’s São Paulo Fashion Week.

