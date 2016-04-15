Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. Brazil’s Supreme Court has rejected a motion seeking to block an impeachment vote in the lower house of Congress against President Dilma Rousseff.The vote limits the embattled leader’s options to avoid a showdown with legislators who want to oust her.

2. Chinese economic growth has met expectations, growing 6.7% year-on-year in Q1 according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The figure was down slightly on the 6.8% pace of Q4 2015.

3. At least nine people were killed and nearly 1,000 injured after a strong quake hit southwestern Japan,toppling houses and leaving thousands without power, but no problems were reported at nuclear plants in the area.

4. A Syrian jet plane was probably shot down on Thursday by Islamic State militants near a military airport in southern Syria.The pilot appears to have been rescued, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

5. George Papaconstantinou, Greece’s finance minister between 2009 and 2011, has warned European politicians they face a “perfect storm” this summer with the refugee and sovereign debt crises still unresolved.

6. South Korea’s Defence Ministry says that a North Korean launch of a missile appears to have failed.The North has fired multiple missiles and artillery shells into the sea recently.

7. Yahoo has made changes to ensure all employees are entitled to their severance payments, even when just part of the business is sold.The move hints that a sale of its core operating business, or some other part of the company, might be approaching.

8. A Swedish man held in Belgium on suspicion of taking part in last month’s Islamic State attacks on Brussels is talking to investigators, his lawyer said on Thursday, after Osama Krayem’s detention was extended by a month.

9. The UK and Europe would face risks from “an aggressive and truculent Russia” if Britain votes to leave the European Union in the upcoming June referendum,according to EU Minister Daniel Lidington.

10. Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton took party in a boisterous Democratic debate on Thursday.It was the candidates’ last major chance to leave an impression on voters ahead of Tuesday’s New York primary.

