1. China’s latest GDP figure shows the economy has grown at its slowest pace in six years.

2. The European Union is expected to file formal antitrust charges against Google, which could ultimately lead to fines of up to 10% of the internet giant’s annual revenues.

3. Hundreds of people are feared drowned after a migrant boat capsized off the coast of Libya Tuesday.

4. US President Barack Obama is removing Cuba from a list of state sponsors of terrorism as diplomatic relations improve between the two countries.

5. A South Korean Asiana plane skidded off the runway Wednesday on landing at Hiroshima airport in Japan.

6. Iran will appoint its first female ambassador since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Marzieh Afkham.

7.China said in a white paper Wednesday that the Dalai Lama needs to abandon his goals of seeking independence for Tibet, which China has ruled since 1950.

8.Guam on Wednesday became the first US territory to allow gay marriage.



9. Supermarket giant Woolworths has ended is campaign to commemorate Anzac day in Australia after receiving criticism for placing its logo over images of WWI soldiers.

10.The US military will exhume the remains of hundreds of “unknown” marines who died in the Pearl Harbour attack in an effort to identify them.

A maths problem posed to high school kids in Singapore is going viral online because of the surprisingly difficult logic behind the solution.

