Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Panama’s public prosecutor against organised crime said there was no evidence so far to take action against the law firm at the center of the Panama Papers scandal, following a raid lasting 27 hours on its offices.

2. ISIS released the latest edition of its English-language propaganda magazine this week.The online publication provides some clues about the backgrounds of the terrorists who attacked Belgium last month.

3. The company that helped the FBI unlock a San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone to get data has sole legal ownership of the method, making it highly unlikely the technique will be disclosed by the government to Apple.

4. The Bataclan concert hall in Paris where 90 people were killed during last year’s terror attacks on the French capital is to reopen with a series of concerts in November,its managers said Wednesday.

5. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign manager, who was charged in Florida last month with battery on a reporter, will not be prosecuted,Politico reported on Wednesday.

6. North Korea has deployed one or two intermediate range ballistic missiles on its east coast, possibly preparing for launch around April 15,the birthday of the country’s founder, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

7. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has officially said that the Zika virus is a cause of microcephaly and other birth defects. The confirmation was published Wednesday in a report in the New England Journal of Medicine.

8. Oil prices were pulled down in early trading on Thursday as OPEC warned of slowing demand. Major exporter Russia also hinted that there would only be a loose agreement at the upcoming exporter meeting to rein in ballooning oversupply.

9. Asian stock markets rose to their highest level in more than four months on Thursday, helped by optimism in the global banking sector and hopes of stabilisation in the China’s economy.

10. Labour’s shadow Culture Secretary Maria Eagle has said Culture Secretary John Whittingdale should stop making press regulation decisions following the revelation he had a relationship with a prostitute.

And finally … 22 signs you’re about to be fired.

