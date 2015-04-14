REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Women lie on the grass to listen to Hozier at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 11, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted a ban Monday on supplying Iran with advanced air defence missile systems.

2.Tulsa, Oklahoma, reserve deputy Robert Bates was charged Monday with manslaughter for the shooting death of an unarmed black man, Eric Harris.



3.Four former Blackwater security guards were sentenced to prison for the 2007 killings of Iraqi civilians.

4. Amazon and HarperCollins have reportedly agreed to a multi-year publishing deal.

5. The heiress of the Nina Ricci perfume and fashion business was found guilty of tax fraud in France thanks to the HSBC leaks.

6.Pope Francis angered Turkey on Sunday by referring to the mass killings of Armenians one-hundred years ago as “the first genocide of the 20th century.”

7. Boko Haram has abducted at least 2,000 women and girls in Nigeria since the start of 2014, according to Amnesty International.

8. US Republican Senator Marco Rubio has announced his 2016 presidential bid.

9. A flight from Seattle bound for Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after an airport worker got trapped in the plane’s cargo hold.

10.A rare Omura’s whale has washed up on an Australian beach, making it only the second sighting nationally of the creature.

And finally …

Google’s leading futurist, says he spends “a few thousand dollars per day” on his daily diet, including a morning ration of 30 pills.



