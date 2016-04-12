Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. David Cameron announced on Monday new legislation making companies criminally liable if employees aid tax evasion will be introduced this year,as he seeks to repair the damage from a week of questions about his personal finances.

2. Scuffles broke out between migrants and Greek police on Monday after dozens tried to push a train carriage along rail tracks leading to Macedonia.More than 10,000 migrants have been stranded at the Greek border outpost of Idomeni since February.

3. An impeachment committee of Brazil’s lower house of Congress voted 38-27 on Monday that there are grounds to impeach President Dilma Rousseff on charges of breaking budget laws.

4. Dubai is planning to build a $ 1 billion tower which will eventually become the world’s tallest building. Developers are promising that the new tower will dwarf Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, currently the world’s tallest building.

5. Tata Steel has agreed to sell its struggling UK business to family office Greybull Capital for a “nominal sum.”After the deal completes Tata Steel UK will be rebranded as “British Steel.”

6. Secret agents from several countries, including intermediaries of the CIA, have used the services of Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca in order to “conceal” their activities,German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

7. The Syrian army was on Monday reported to be sending reinforcements to Aleppo.Renewed fighting in the city is threatening a fragile truce in the run-up to the next round of peace talks.

8. UK banks have set aside more than £53 billion since 2000 to cover the costs of the 10 biggest mis-selling and bad behaviour scandals, according to a new report. New City Agenda says Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) is by far the most costly scandal, with £37.3 billion set aside over the last 15 years.

9. Dell plans to spin off SecureWorks, a security firm it bought for $612 million in 2011, in an IPO that would give the business a market cap of $1.4 billion, according to regulatory filings submitted on Monday.

10. Barack Obama says the biggest mistake of his presidency was the lack of planning for the aftermath of the fall of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The country is now spiraling into chaos and grappling with violent extremists.

And finally … Stunning new images show how far London’s Crossrail has come in the last year.

