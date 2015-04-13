REUTERS/Stringer Students take an examination on an open-air playground at a high school in Yichuan, Shaanxi province April 11, 2015. More than 1,700 freshmen students took part in the exam on Saturday, which was the first attempt by the school to take it in open-air. The school said the reasons was due to the insufficient indoor space and also that it could be a test of the students’ organising capacity, local media reported. Picture taken April 11, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton officially announced Sunday that she is running for president in 2016.

2.New footage shows a reserve deputy fatally shooting an unarmed black man in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

3.Brazilians in over 100 cities protested Sunday against President Dilma Rousseff and government corruption.

4. China’s exports unexpectedly dropped 14.6% on-year in March, another sign of weakness in the world’s second-largest economy.

5. Greek Finance Minister Varoufakis has rejected a German newspaper report that says eurozone officials were surprised by Greece’s lack of plans for economic reforms at last week’s meeting of deputy finance ministers.

6. The United States and European are demanding a ceasefire by Libya’s rival factions after two attacks on foreign embassies were linked to Islamic State militants.

7. Jiang Jiemin, the former head of China’s state asset regulator, has gone on trial for

charges of bribery, abuse of power, and other corrupt practises.

8.A video purportedly shows Islamic State militants destroying the ancient Iraqi Assyrian city of Nimrud with bulldozers, sledgehammers, and explosives.

9. China is limiting visits to Hong Kong by residents of Shenzen following complaints over the growing number of mainlaind visitors.

10. A Germanwings flight bound for Milan aborted its takeoff at Cologne Bonn airport Sunday after police received a bomb threat.



And finally …

Gwyneth Paltrow is living off of food stamps for a week as part of Mario Batali’s “Food Bank Challenge,” where people are invited to limit their family’s food budget to $US31 (£21.19) per week.

NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.