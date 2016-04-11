Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. David Cameron published his tax records on Sunday in an attempt to draw a line under questions about his personal finances raised by the mention of his late father in the Panama Papers.

2. Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk tendered his resignation in a televised broadcast. President Petro Poroshenko’s faction (BPP) and Yatseniuk’s People’s Front party were expected to announce the formation of a new coalition next week.

3. Asian stocks got off to a tentative start on Monday as Japanese markets wobbled,while the dollar nursed losses after a week in which it slipped to fresh lows against its major counterparts.

4. The Daily Mail & General Trust PLC, the parent company of the The Daily Mail newspaper, is investigating a possible bid for Yahoo, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. Yahoo has set a deadline of April 18 to place bids for its core business.

5. Barclays wants to encourage staff to be friends with each other in a bid to improve company culture, according to a report in The Sunday Times. Staff will be asked to name their best friend within the bank in an effort to encourage friendship.

6. Police on Monday detained five workers from a temple in southern India where an explosion during a fireworks display killed more than 100 people.

7. The IMF has defended negative interest rates set by central banks, while at the same time acknowledging potential for dangerous boom-and-bust cycles.Six central banks have taken the unprecedented measure of bringing in negative interest rates.

8. VW Chief Executive Matthias Mueller will push for a significant reduction in bonuses for the carmaker’s management board on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

9. A Brussels-based terror cell intended to launch a fresh strike on France, but attacked the Belgian capital instead after being “surprised” by a quick-moving investigation,Belgian prosecutors said Sunday.

10. English golfer Danny Willett won the 80th Masters thanks to a bogey-free final round and an epic back-nine collapse by defending champion and strong favourite Jordan Spieth.Willett is only the second English golfer to win the Masters.

And finally … Mark Zuckerberg has a ‘yellow’ version of Facebook on his phone with all kinds of special features.

