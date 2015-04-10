REUTERS/Stringer A woman holding her child walks past a giant inflated doll in the shape of a woman, on a square in Nanjing, Jiangsu province April 9, 2015. The 30-metre-long, 7-metre-wide doll was made by a local company, and also serves as an inflated ‘castle’ for children to play inside, local media reported.

Here's what you need to know for Friday.

1. Hillary Clinton will reportedly officially announce her 2016 presidential bid this Saturday or Sunday.

2.Greece made its €460 million ($US495 million) repayment to the International Monetary Fund on Thursday, a relief for the country and its European creditors after a minister suggested last week that Greece would not meet its obligation.

3.Law enforcement has released footage from a patrol car’s dash camera recorded before the fatal shooting of unarmed black man in South Carolina by a police officer.

4. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average briefly traded above 20,000 for the first time in 15 years.



5. A British company revealed Thursday that it discovered just revealed that it discovered about 100 billion barrels of oil near London’s Gatwick Airport.

6. Mexico said its keeping a North Korean ship that ran aground in its waters last summer while the UN completes an investigation of the vessel. North Korea has been demanding the ship’s release.

7. South Korea and Japan set to resume security talks after a 5-year hiatus.

8.A gunman killed three people Thursday in a shooting spree at a court in Milan, Italy.

9. A security guard was shot outside the US Census Bureau in Maryland and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

10.

The US and Cuba held their highest-level meetings in more than 50 years at the Summit of the Americas in Panama.

And finally …

A picture of cat walking on a set of stairs is going viral on the internet as people argue whether the feline is going up or down the stairs.

