Ukrainian TV host Nika Konstantinova holds a placard reading ‘Australia’ as she presents the semi-final allocation draw of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kiev on January 31, 2017. Photo: Sergei Supinsky/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. US president Donald Trump has selected Neil Gorsuch as his nominee to fill the Supreme Court. The seat has been vacant for nearly a year after Justice Antonin Scalia died last February and Senate Republicans stalled former president Obama’s choice until Trump’s choice.

2. The clearest articulation of what Trump wants to do to America’s economy comes Peter Navarro, the head of Trump’s newly formed National Trade Council. Although some think “he doesn’t know what he’s talking about in terms of trade policy.”

3. The White House is reportedly backtracking on Australia’s refugee resettlement deal. The news came just three hours after Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, announced the US would take 1250 refugees from Australian detention centres as an exception to the immigration ban.

4. British MPs will vote on whether to give the prime minister the power to get Brexit negotiations under way. The vote, which will follow two days of parliamentary debate, is expected at about 6am Thursday AEDT (7pm Wednesday GMT).

5. Former British prime minister David Cameron tried to get Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre sacked. Cameron wanted him fired after the publisher campaigned for Brexit in the run up to the vote.

6. The Prince of Wales has warned that the “horrific lessons” of World War II are at risk of being forgotten. Although he did not elaborate on this remark, it comes days after Trump’s immigration ban.

7. Fighting between Ukraine and Russia is heating up again. The countries are blaming each other for a surge in fighting in eastern Ukraine in recent days, which has led to the highest casualty toll in weeks.

8. The next round of Syrian peace talks are scheduled for February 20. The talks were scheduled to begin in Geneva on February 8, but were postponed in order to take advantage of last week’s negotiations between the Syrian government and opposing countries.

9. Iran may have bluffed about Houthi militants firing a missile on a Saudi Arabian navy ship. It comes after suspicious footage which emerged yesterday appearing show an explosion of some sort rocking a Saudi frigate off the coast of Yemen.

10. The EU has secured a deal that will put an end to mobile phone roaming charges. The deal to cap wholesale roaming charges was the last piece of the puzzle needed for the abolition of retail roaming charges as of June 15, 2017.

