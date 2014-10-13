The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Masked anti-Occupy Central protesters try to remove barricades set up as road blocks by pro-democracy protesters.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Federal health officials express deep concern after a healthcare worker becomes the second person to be diagnosed with Ebola in the US. The female employee at Texas Health Presbyterian hospital is the first case of Ebola transmission in the US and the second outside Africa.

2. Liberian health officials are appealing to nurses and medical assistants not to go ahead with a national strike over the country’s handling of the Ebola epidemic. The health workers are asking for an increase in the monthly risk fee paid to those treating Ebola. So far ninety-five of their colleagues have died.

3. Hundreds of men, some wearing masks, attempted to break through barricades erected by Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters on Monday, as the protests enter their third week. Angry truck and cab drivers in the city clashed with police as they attempted to open blocked roads.

4. European stocks stumble to new lows as worries about a eurozone slowdown intensify.A combination of worsening economic data out of the region and the tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus measures are casting a dark could over markets, the FT reports.

5. ECB President Mario Draghi and Jens Weidmann, the German central bank president, have renewed hostilities.Weidmann responded curtly to Draghi’s call to aggressively expand the ECB’s balance sheet by as much as 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion).

6. The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences is due to be announced today at 8 a.m. ET (1 p.m. local time in Sweden).

7. Warren Buffett plans to licence the Berkshire Hathaway name to estate agencies in Europe and Asia. Buffett is preparing to roll out the

next phase of a campaign to use his widely respected investment company as a consumer brand, according to the FT.

8. Australia PM says he will confront Putin at G20 over downed flight MH17 ‘murders’. According to Reuters Prime Minister Tony Abbott told reporters that he was going to “shirtfront Mr Putin”, a phrase taken from Australian Rules Football meaning to hit someone front on and knock them to the ground.

9. Oscar Pistorius returns to court for sentencing. The South African athlete will be handed his sentence on Monday following his manslaughter conviction last month for shooting and killing his girlfriend through a locked bathroom door, the WSJ reports.

10. Deutsche Bank is seeing an exodus of traders due to a clampdown on bad behaviour. “We definitely are seeing leakage,” Colin Fan, the lender’s co-head of investment banking told the FT.

And finally…

This year’s Wife Carrying Championship has been won by Christina Arsenault and Jesse Wall at Sunday River ski resort in Newry.

