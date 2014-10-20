10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know This Morning

Universal The first ad on Snapchat is for upcoming horror flick ‘Ouija.’

Get your week off to a head start with the 10 most important advertising stories this morning.

1. The first ad on Snapchat has arrived. The first ad was an exclusive trailer for upcoming Universal Pictures horror movie “Ouija.”

2. Read the untold story of how Steve Jobs reintroduced his signature design style to Apple. Jobs loved skeuomorphisms: a principle in which design cues are taken from the physical world.

3. Whole Foods has launched its first ever national ad campaign in the US. The New York Times reports that the brand campaign is trying to push a “value” message as it tries to shake off its “Whole Paycheck” reputation.

4. Facebook has advertised in Japan for the first time. Mumbrella Asia hosts the Wieden + Kennedy Tokyo campaign, dubbed “You’re someone’s friend.” It’s a lot less weird than the Facebook “Chairs” TV ad it ran in the US in 2012.

5. Ben & Jerry’s is refusing to rename its “Hazed and Confused” ice cream, despite complaints from anti-hazing activists. Complainants included the parents of 19-year-old Harrison Kowiak who died of a head injury during a fraternity “hell week” hazing ritual at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina, Bloomberg reports.

6. The Adweek 50 is out. The trade title describes the annual rankings as “the 50 executives that make their bosses look good.” Entrants include Facebook’s VP of global marketing solutions Carolyn Everson, and Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

7. Digiday has explained advertising arbitrage. In the latest in its “WTF is…?” series, Digiday explains the controversial programmatic practice and also points out criticisms of the definition.

8. MediaCom’s UK chief executive Karen Blackett has spoken to The Guardian. She talks about breaking away from the old boys’ network and beating actor and director Idris Elba in the Black Powerlist.

9. Facebook has a new tool that lets brands host real-time chats with celebrities. But Adweek points out that brands will likely have to layer paid ads on top due to the decline in Facebook’s organic reach.

10. This is the secret to making Don Draper’s favourite cocktail. The owner and bartender at Ward III in New York City shows Business Insider his skills in this short video.

