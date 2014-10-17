10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know This Morning

KIA LeBron James is Kia’s new ‘luxury ambassador.’

Friday is finally here. Wind down to the weekend with the most important advertising stories you need to know today.

1. Google has confirmed it’s coming after TV’s money in a big way. On the company’s Q3 earnings call, chief business officer Omid Kordestani said the company is going to mimic TV “upfronts” in order to secure more major commitments from advertisers.

2. And here’s the full report on Google’s Q3 earnings. The company posted a miss on the bottom line, only a slight beat on the top and its ad prices declined for the 12th straight quarter.

3. Here’s Apple’s plan to turn around iAd, one of its biggest flops. Apple’s advertising platform is to introduce cross-device retargeting.

4. Every time you sang along to “Frozen,” you capitulated to Disney’s carefully orchestrated marketing plans. Disney’s decision not to remove copyright infringing videos and its seeding of clips from the film after it was released on YouTube helped it grow to into the huge phenomenon it is today.

5. Watching this 6-hour-long Virgin America preroll ad will make you very angry. But it’s a genius way to for the brand to poke fun at its “boring” rivals.

6. Some of YouTube’s biggest videos are under attack from malicious “Sweet Orange” malware. Some 113,000 users in the US have been affected by the malvertising, which redirects users to harmful sites, Trend Micro says.

7. “Generalist” marketers are in high demand, Marketing Week reports. Specialist roles are less valid as businesses seek a “blend” of skills, according to a panel of senior marketers.

8. Kia has signed LeBron James as a “Luxury Ambassador”. The basketball superstar was apparently a fan even before he was paid by the brand, AdAge says.

9. One blog has found a simple but wildly lucrative way of paying its writers. 9to5 Mac is paying writers based on his advertising setup with Google AdSense; the more clicks on ads they generate, the more money they take him.

10. Maxus’ UK chief Lindsay Pattison is now the global boss of the WPP-owned media agency. She replaces Vikram Sakhuja, who had been in the role for two years and was based in India, Media Post reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.