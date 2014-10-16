10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising This Morning

AP Beats co-founders Jimmy Iovine and Dr Dre.

1. Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine has responded to the NFL banning players wearing his headphones. “I can’t believe I’m this lucky,” he says, referencing the huge amount of brand exposure the company is getting.

2. Tumblr is positioning itself as a media channel rather than a social network to win over the hearts of advertisers. Digiday reports that Tumblr has a new study from Millward Brown and Added Value claiming it is the leading social platform when it comes to media consumption.

3. Will.i.am has unveiled a new smart watch called PULS. The cuff-like wearable will have a streaming service and voice assistant and apps including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Salesforce — with the potential for more brands to come on board.

4. This “science nerd” is about to be plastered on YouTube ads everywhere. Business Insider talks to Hank Green, one of the makers of SciShow who is about to appear in the latest Google ad campaign.

5. EDM star Deadmau5 has stepped up his trademark dispute with Disney over the mouse head and ears he wears on stage, by submitting a lengthy document to the US Trademark Office. The document reveals that Disney had allegedly been willing to collaborate with him on a number of projects including “re-imagining” Fantasia for the film’s 75th anniversary.

6. Here’s why you shouldn’t trust the pictures on hotel websites. The advertisements don’t quite match up to reality, hotel review website Oyster demonstrates.

7. Roku’s new video advertising network will target highly specific audiences, Adweek reports. The streaming platform is set to sell ads to be distributed alongside content from more than 1,800 partners.

8. Here are the five burgers Brits said McDonald’s should make next — and McD’s is doing it. Make way for the McPizza Pepperoni Burger and the Big Spicy Bacon.

9. The New York Times looks ahead to Google’s third quarter results due today. The article says while media attention has been on its more exciting “moonshot” inventions like drones and driverless cars, its profit will depend on its ability to sell mobile ads.

10. British broadcaster BSkyB has said its internet-style AdSmart product, which lets advertisers target specific audiences (by age, post code and household composition) on live TV, is growing the entire UK TV ad market. The company, which is part-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox, said in its latest quarterly results 77% of AdSmart customers were first-time TV or Sky advertisers.

