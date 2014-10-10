10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising This Morning

AdAge Ashton Kutcher stars in a strange new ad for Lenovo

Good morning. Get your Friday off to a good start with the most important advertising stories you need to know today.

1. This is how Google could hurt Amazon during the busiest shopping season of the year. Google is making its Product Listing Ads (which display shopping items as big images right at the top of search results) much more sophisticated, which will bump results for Amazon items further down the page.

2. These are the 20 most valuable brands in the world. The annual Interbrand list is topped by Apple and Google.

3. Here’s a way to find out exactly what internet advertisers know about you. Floodwatch is a Chrome browser extension that helps people understand which advertisers are tracking them and what kind of information they have gathered in order to serve them targeted ads.

4.

The UK has just unleashed a free-for-all on e-cigarette advertising. For the first time, e-cigarette brands will be allowed to show people actually using their products on TV.

5. Goldman Sachs and Teen Vogue have revealed which brands young women love. There’s a whole lot of fashion in the top 50 list.

6.

WPP has taken a stake in TV measurement firm Rentrak. As part of the deal, Rentrak will acquire WPP’s US TV measurement business Kantar Media in a move that will help bolster the agency network’s media buying and targeting offerings.

7. Nestle has created a “boob cam”, catching people out that are taking a sneaky look. The campaign, for the company’s Fitness cereal brand, is designed to encourage women to get their breasts medically examined.

8. Ashton Kutcher is the face of Lenovo’s new tablet device, which he also helped design. The actor who played Steve Jobs tells AdAge he chose Lenovo because “Apple wasn’t stepping up going, ‘Hey, let’s build a product together.'”

9. Google has launched an outdoor ad campaign in New York City to promote the Google app. “OK Google” questions are appearing everywhere from bowling balls in Brooklyn to coffee cups in cafes, Adweek reports.

10. Nominations are now open for Business Insider’s annual ’30 Most Creative People In Advertising Under 30′ list. The deadline for submissions is October 15.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.