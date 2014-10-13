10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising This Morning

@TheEllenShow/Twitter Samsung is on the hunt for its next selfie moment — but it won’t be another selfie.

1. David Beckham is starring in a campaign to raise awareness about the spread of Ebola. The Unicef video will be screened across West Africa.

2. Adweek has explored Samsung’s mission to find the next selfie moment. Samsung’s director of media and partnerships Amber Mayo says it won’t be another selfie: “It’s kind of been done.”

3. Ad agencies are undergoing a talent crisis, according to Digiday. Puny salaries and a lack of focus on talent management appear to be the main issues.

4. TV ratings company Nielsen has admitted that a technical error produced inaccurate US viewing figures, dating back to March 2014. The company told broadcasters it was just a “small” glitch, that had resulted in some viewing figures being attributed to the wrong programs, and that it will reprocess data.

5. The Guardian analyses whether Twitter can make money out of breaking news. Jane Martinson says the resignation of Twitter’s head of news Vivian Schiller and other recent departures highlight “conflict” over the future direction of the company.

6. Vice Media’s CEO Shane Smith has been interviewed by Bloomberg TV. He discusses how tech and social media have enabled the company’s growth, noting that “mobile is media’s Holy Grail.”

7. A promotional video made by a travel agent in a tiny Scottish town has hit more than half a million views on YouTube. Twitter has fallen in love with the so-bad-it’s-hilarious ad.

8. Eastman Kodak’s new CMO, the former Nokia marketing VP Steven Overman, has spoken to AdAge about how he plans to lead the camera brand’s renewal. He says he wants to transform the company into an “even more agile and forward thinking technology company.”

9. YouTube has paid out $US1bn to companies that participate in a program that sells ads on user-generated clips that could potentially infringe producers’ copyright. The Financial Times says more than 5,000 companies use Content ID, which Google set up to help producers monetise copyright violations — such as clips of TV programs or user videos that contain copyright-protected songs.

10. Dentsu Aegis chief executive Jerry Buhlmann has spoken to The Drum. He discusses the myth of a culture clash between the Japanese and London arms of the business, growing Dentsu out of its home market and how he is definitely not trying to build a “legacy agency business.”

