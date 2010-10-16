The 20 Most Idiotic Inventions You'll Ever Encounter

Alyson Shontell
potty putter

Some people are so desperate to become entrepreneurs, they create ridiculous products.

And sometimes, like in the case of the Snuggie, their ideas pan out.

More often than not, these products bomb. You have to wonder why anyone would think investing time and money into a “potty putter” or a flatulent-capturing blanket is a good idea.

At the very least, these products are amusing.

Babies aren't totally useless -- they can be turned into mops!

Rear Gear covers your dog's bottom with a disco ball, air freshener, heart, flower, bio hazard, smiley face, number one ribbon, cupcake, sheriff's badge or dice

Who wants to chug a beer when you can suck on it instead?

Talk about a party in your pants

The Potty Putter is way more interactive than a magazine

Too bad they're not using the Better Marriage Blanket to absorb unexpected odours

Can't hear what your friend is saying in bar? Stick your heads in a bar bubble

The Snuggie, a bathrobe turned backwards

Why send your wife flowers when you could send her Pajamagrams?

Never be without a toilet again. The Toilet Car is essential for every tailgate

For classy, thirsty girls, there's the Wine Rack. A bonus, it also makes you look two sizes bigger!

The Loo Read makes reading on the pot easier

Ladies, these will save your shoes from inclement weather

Sleep standing up on the subway with a chin strap

This hoodie keeps you doubly warm from your partner's body heat

Now you can be embarrassed for a new reason when you have a runny nose

Don't get sprayed by your baby boy with the Pee-Pee Teepee

Here's how to sleep sitting up

A beanie for your beard

Use the iFart app to prank your friends by making flatulent noises on your phone

