Marketers take notice. Even if your brand is not an active Instagram user people are still posting about you, and tagging your brand name with a hashtag.Take McDonald’s as an example, while the company’s official Instagram account only has 38,000 followers, there are more than 700,000 images on Instagram running with the hashtag #McDonald’s. That’s a lot of people McDonald’s could be reaching daily if they could get all of them to follow the brand Instagram account.



Despite the fact that Instagram has more than quadrupled its user base in less than a year, for some reason brands still tend to undervalue its marketing power.

In a recent report, SimplyMeasured found that only 40 brands that made Interbrand’s Top 100 have Instagram accounts, and of that portion, only 38 have active accounts with photos posted.

But, the question facing marketers now is, how does just posting pictures get more customers? To answer this question, we have compiled a slideshow of the Top 10 brands on Instagram, based on the SimplyMeasured analysis, with a few thoughts on why these Instagram strategies are so effective.

10. McDonalds — 38,141 Followers: McDonald's has no idea of the possibility that Instagram holds for them! They have 717,026 photos posted using #McDonalds. If they just spent a few minutes a day posting a couple of the images they run on their Facebook page to Instagram, this account could be amazing. Title: '#mcdonalds #chickenmcbites' Number of Photos: 7 9. General Electric (GE) — 138,329 Followers GE dropped from #5 to #9 on this list in just two months. While the picture is very nice and sort of interesting, the description is just a line of hashtags that don't say anything about the company. Instagram users need to feel like they are stepping into the world of the brand/photos. Title: 'generalelectric #GE #Aviation's CF34 #engine on a #Bombardier Challenger 604. #technology #avgeek' Number of Photos: 162 Photos 8. Hermes — 142,722 Followers: Though they don't say much, unlike GE, Hermes is much more active. By posting at least once a day they keep followers up to date on all the latest styles and fashion events. Title: 'hermes_paris #hermes 1mon' Number of Photos: 575 7. Audi — 162,386 Followers: Audi has posted fewer pictures than Hermes, but has more followers because they put more effort into writing descriptions about each photo that usually state a question, and have a clear call to action. Title: 'The unmistakable LED lights of the #Audi #A8... Do you have any pics of your Audi lights at night? Tag them with #AudiAfterDark so we can see them!' Number of Photos: 364 6. Tiffany & Co. — 185,156 Followers: Instagram was made for Tiffany's. The company doesn't even need to use filters on their flawless photos! The key to this strategy is amazing photography and around three posts a week. Title: 'Celebrating the World's Greatest Love Stories Since 1837' Number of Photos: 198

5. Gucci — 198,887 Followers: What is it about fashion brands that makes them so popular? Oh, it's all the beautiful clothes and people. With so few posts, most of Gucci's followers are drawn to the account by the 395,880 user photos that are posted using #gucci. Title: 'Blake Lively, face of Gucci Premiere, arrives with director Nicolas Winding Refn, for the Venice launch party' Number of Photos: 82 4. Nike — 502,233 Followers: Nike has a tight knit social media strategy that effectively links their Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram accounts with great photos, contests, and engaging content. This post is a perfect example of how Nike uses Instagram to connect with women and interact with a more personal touch. Title: 'Race day tomorrow in San Francisco. Here's what we're going with. What's your marathon gear look like? Shoot it, tag it, share it. #gearup #runnwm' Number of Photos: 469 Title: 'Watch the Burberry Prorsum Menswear S/S13 show on Burberry.com - Saturday 23 June 4.30pm Milan time' Number of Photos: 694 2. Starbucks Coffee — 862,290 Followers: While they only have 220 photos on Instagram, these images can also be found on Facebook, and the hashtags on Twitter. The images that aim to personify the product with friendly messaging encourage people to share and comment on each post. Title: '#StarbucksRefreshers... they know how to cool off.' Number of Photos: 220 1. MTV — 983,820 Followers: MTV has been posting diligently to Instagram with photos that capture key moments at events, like this one from NY Comic Con, as well as posting updates on new and existing shows, and highlighting moments with celebrities. Turning the account into a destination for both MTV news and photos. Title: 'What's cooler than the Hulk? Hulk in Lego form. #MTVNYCC' Number of Photos: 630

