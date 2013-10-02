The 10 Most Extreme Home Runs Of The 2013 Season

The 2013 regular season is over and players hit 4,661 home runs. But not all home runs are created equally.
With the help of ESPN.com’s “Home Run Tracker,” which measures several different variables on every home run to calculate the “true distance,” and TaterTrotTracker.com, which measures the time of all home run trots, we have collected the most extreme home runs of the season.
On the next few pages we will take a look at the longest, the shortest, the fastest, and the slowest home runs of the season.
Home run trot times via Tater Tot Tracker
* Home run trot times have not been calculated for September.
SLOWEST HOME RUN TROT* (David Ortiz Division): David Ortiz had 7 of the 10 slowest home runs trots. This was the slowest, taking him 29.61 seconds to round the bases.
FASTEST HOME RUN TROT*: Adam Rosales needed only 16.13 seconds to circle the bases on this home run.
FASTEST HOME RUN TROT* (Inside-the-park division): Angel Pagan made it around the bases in just 14.73 seconds on this walk-off home run.
