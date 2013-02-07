The 10 Most Expensive Cities In The World

Photo: davidooms/Flickr
Tokyo is back on top as the most expensive city in the world, according to new data from the Economist Intelligence Unit.In the company’s new worldwide cost of living survey, the Japanese city has outpaced last year’s winner Zurich for the undesirable ranking as the world’s priciest city. This is nothing new for Tokyo, which has only dropped below the number one spot a handful of times in the last 20 years.
Zurich sank from number one to number seven on the list, declining a whopping 39 percentage points from last year due to a weakening Swiss Franc. Geneva also didn’t fare well, seeing a steep decline from a number three ranking in 2012 to barely making the list at number 10 this year.
The survey calculates cost of living based on prices for products and services, including food, clothing, rent, and transportation. Each cost of living index is set in relation to New York’s, which is fixed at a base of 100.
Last year, New York City ranked #47. The current cost of living index is 100.
Loaf of white bread:
- Today: $7.41
- 5 years ago: $6.60
Bottle of table wine:
- Today: $11.10
- 5 years ago: $10.02
1 liter unleaded petrol:
- Today: $1.16
- 5 years ago: $0.79
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Last year, Geneva ranked #3. The current cost of living index is 124.
Loaf of white bread:
- Today: $5.63
- 5 years ago: $4.87
Bottle of table wine:
- Today: $8.19
- 5 years ago: $7.62
1 liter unleaded petrol:
- Today: $2.04
- 5 years ago: $1.47
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Caracas ranked #34 last year. The current cost of living index is 126.
Loaf of white bread:
- Today: $9.40
- 5 years ago: $2.25
Bottle of table wine:
- Today: $18.14
- 5 years ago: $4.32
1 liter unleaded petrol:
- Today: $0.02
- 5 years ago: $0.02
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Paris ranked #6 last year. The current cost of living index is 128.
Loaf of white bread:
- Today: $8.95
- 5 years ago: $10.10
Bottle of table wine:
- Today: $9.45
- 5 years ago: $7.83
1 liter unleaded petrol:
- Today: $2.38
- 5 years ago: $2.35
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Zurich ranked #1 last year. The current cost of living index is 131.
Loaf of white bread:
- Today: $6.08
- 5 years ago: $5.52
Bottle of table wine:
- Today: $16.74
- 5 years ago: $11.34
1 liter unleaded petrol:
- Today: $2.01
- 5 years ago: $1.47
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Singapore ranked #9 last year. The current cost of living index is 135.
Loaf of white bread:
- Today: $3.25
- 5 years ago: $2.67
Bottle of table wine:
- Today: $25.65
- 5 years ago: $20.77
1 liter unleaded petrol:
- Today: $1.74
- 5 years ago: $1.24
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Melbourne ranked #8 last year. The current cost of living index is 136.
Loaf of white bread:
- Today: $4.87
- 5 years ago: $3.18
Bottle of table wine:
- Today: $25.03
- 5 years ago: $15.39
1 liter unleaded petrol:
- Today: $1.49
- 5 years ago: $1.02
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Oslo ranked #5 last year. The current cost of living index is 136.
Loaf of white bread:
- Today: $6.31
- 5 years ago: $4.25
Bottle of table wine:
- Today: $17.58
- 5 years ago: $16.28
1 liter unleaded petrol:
- Today: $2.61
- 5 years ago: $2.00
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Sydney ranked #7 last year. The current cost of living index is 137.
Loaf of white bread:
- Today: $5.03
- 5 years ago: $3.33
Bottle of table wine:
- Today: $25.38
- 5 years ago: $17.87
1 liter unleaded petrol:
- Today: $1.50
- 5 years ago: $1.04
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Osaka ranked #4 last year. The current cost of living index is 146.
Loaf of white bread:
- Today: $7.94
- 5 years ago: $4.54
Bottle of table wine:
- Today: $17.55
- 5 years ago: $9.09
1 liter unleaded petrol:
- Today: $1.96
- 5 years ago: $1.27
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Tokyo ranked #2 last year. The current cost of living index is 152.
Loaf of white bread:
- Today: $9.06
- 5 years ago: $6.44
Bottle of table wine:
- Today: $15.95
- 5 years ago: $11.78
1 liter unleaded petrol:
- Today: $1.97
- 5 years ago: $1.31
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
