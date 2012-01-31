The 10 Most Expensive Urban Areas In The U.S.

Photo: Flickr/zoonabar

When it comes to living expenses, not all parts of the U.S. are created equal.The Council for Community and Economic Research has just released its annual list of the most expensive urban areas in America.



The list ranges from Manhattan, where the standard cost of living was more than twice the national average, to Harlingen, Tex., where the standard cost was 19 per cent less than the national average.

The composite index is based on six areas: housing, utilities, grocery items, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services. It’s representative of most households in the top income quintile, CCER said.

We’ve rounded up the top 10, as well as the average costs of some everyday food items in those areas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.