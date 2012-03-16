The 15 Most Expensive Stocks In The US

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
With Apple straddling $600 today, we decided to look at other stocks whose single shares trade up in the nosebleeds.It’s important to remember that the nominal price of a share means almost nothing from an investor standpoint.
Technically, what makes a stock “expensive” is its ratios (price to earnings, price to book etc.) still, big round numbers are always fun to gawk at.
Price: $395.55
Market Cap: $3.01 billion
Industry: Education and Training Services
Price: $424.79
Market Cap: $4.08 billion
Industry: Property and Casualty Insurance
Price: $526.00
Market Cap: $20.93 billion
Industry: Medical Appliances & Equipment
Price: $618.71
Market Cap: $200.28 billion
Industry: Internet Information Providers
Price: $121,049.00
Market Cap: $199.77 billion
Industry: Property and Casualty Insurance
