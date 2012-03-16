The 15 Most Expensive Stocks In The US

Simone Foxman
With Apple straddling $600 today, we decided to look at other stocks whose single shares trade up in the nosebleeds.It’s important to remember that the nominal price of a share means almost nothing from an investor standpoint.

Technically, what makes a stock “expensive” is its ratios (price to earnings, price to book etc.) still, big round numbers are always fun to gawk at.

#15 Alleghany Corp. (Y)

Price: $329.47

Market Cap: $2.91 billion

Industry: Property & Casualty Insurance

#14 Autozone Inc. (AZO)

Price: $378.36

Market Cap: $14.81 billion

Industry: Auto Parts Stores

#13 Alexander's Inc. (ALX)

Price: $393.50

Market Cap: $2.02 billion

Industry: REIT--Retail

#12 The Washington Post Company (WPO)

Price: $395.55

Market Cap: $3.01 billion

Industry: Education and Training Services

#11 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Price: $401.85

Market Cap: $12.50 billion

Industry: Restaurants

#10 Biglari Holdings (BH)

Price: $409.50

Market Cap: $588.49 million

Industry: Restaurants

#9 Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Price: $418.56

Market Cap: $53.31 billion

Industry: Business Services

#8 Markel Corp. (MKL)

Price: $424.79

Market Cap: $4.08 billion

Industry: Property and Casualty Insurance

#7 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Price: $526.00

Market Cap: $20.93 billion

Industry: Medical Appliances & Equipment

#6 Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Price: $595.09

Market Cap: $549.71 billion

Industry: Tech

#5 Google Inc. (GOOG)

Price: $618.71

Market Cap: $200.28 billion

Industry: Internet Information Providers

#4 priceline.com Incorporated (PCLN)

Price: $655.34

Market Cap: $32.41 billion

Industry: General Entertainment

#3 NVR Inc. (NVR)

Price: $740.00

Market Cap: $3.72 billion

Industry: Residential Construction

#2 Seabord Corp. (SEB)

Price: $1,920.00

Market Cap: $2.33 billion

Industry: Meat Products

#1 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A)

Price: $121,049.00

Market Cap: $199.77 billion

Industry: Property and Casualty Insurance

But is Berkshire worth its pricetag?

