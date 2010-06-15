The 10 Most Expensive iPad Apps

In general, Apple iPad apps cost almost four times as much as iPhone apps. But when it comes to the most expensive apps, the iPhone is still beating its larger cousin.



While you can spend $1,000 in one pop on an iPhone app, the two most expensive iPad-only apps cost “only” $100.

And, we don’t mean to be rude, but at least one of those $100 apps doesn’t seem to be worth the money.

That app is called “Fine Luxury Wallpapers,” and is basically a bunch of nice looking photographs that you can use as the background image for your iPad. That might be worth a few dollars, but $100? Probably not.

The other $100 iPad app is called Crestron Mobile Pro G, and is a home automation utility, which plugs into your high-tech home so you can control things like security, entertainment systems, etc. This is part of a hardware system that will cost a lot more than $100, so the extra money for the iPad app may not seem too excessive.

