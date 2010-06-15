The 10 Most Expensive iPad Apps

In general, Apple iPad apps cost almost four times as much as iPhone apps. But when it comes to the most expensive apps, the iPhone is still beating its larger cousin.
While you can spend $1,000 in one pop on an iPhone app, the two most expensive iPad-only apps cost “only” $100.
And, we don’t mean to be rude, but at least one of those $100 apps doesn’t seem to be worth the money.
That app is called “Fine Luxury Wallpapers,” and is basically a bunch of nice looking photographs that you can use as the background image for your iPad. That might be worth a few dollars, but $100? Probably not.
The other $100 iPad app is called Crestron Mobile Pro G, and is a home automation utility, which plugs into your high-tech home so you can control things like security, entertainment systems, etc. This is part of a hardware system that will cost a lot more than $100, so the extra money for the iPad app may not seem too excessive.
'Whether you are an experienced musician or don't have a musical bone in your body, you can make great music on your iPad. Aurora is our pattern based musical sequencing software. By simply choosing a musical scale every note you play is in perfect tune, leaving you to make your own great sounding music.'
'StudioTrack is a songwriting tool for musicians who want to capture musical ideas and record songs on their iPad.'
'It is not a game, it is an industrial strength live video and audio streaming application that will enable you to configure multiple cameras!.'
Of the 10 of these apps, this one wins the 'potentially most useful to the most people' prize.
'Need to create a quick diagram, process chart, page layout, website wireframe, or graphic design? With OmniGraffle, your iPad touch screen is your canvas (or graph paper, or whiteboard, or cocktail napkin . . .).'
'Websites, games, parties, promotions... if you can imagine it, ZeptoPad can plan it. It's the application developed specifically to support your imagination.'
'SLP Field Kit aids the Speech and Language Pathologist and Speech Therapist in the field with testing and building phonemic awareness and auditory discrimination (this module covers consonants).'
(Medical) 'iProc Pro by Life Record Inc. allows you to easily scroll through, search or look up any Procedure Code. You can search on ANY criteria, ranging from the procedure code itself, or any text within the procedure code (short description, long description, or full description).'
'Crestron is the leader of home automation, controlling entertainment and environmental systems from touchpanels, keypads, remotes and Web-enabled devices such as an iPhone and iPad. Mobile Pro G uses 3G or Wi-Fi communication to keep you connected in the home, office and on the go.'
'A magnificent collection of the finest wallpapers for your iPad. A collection made for the few. You know who you are.'
