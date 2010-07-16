Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Hurricanes In U.S. History

Hurricane season is already upon us. This year, Hurricane Alex already devastated the north of Mexico in June, heavily damaging the city of Monterrey.

The tropical storm mostly spared Texas this time, but the season has only just begun. In the Atlantic Ocean, it typically goes from June 1st to November 30th, so there’s still almost 5 months to go.

With tropical storm warnings intensifying, here is a look back into hurricane history and the exorbitant damages they have left behind. The following list consists of the most expensive hurricanes in terms of the material cost they represented, as ranked by A.M. Best Company.

#8: Hugo

Where: South Carolina

When: September 22, 1989

U.S. losses: $8 billion

#7: Ivan

Where: Alabama, Cuba, Venezuela

When: September 2004

U.S. losses: $8.8 billion

#6: Charley

Where: Florida, South Carolina

When: August 13th, 2004

U.S. losses: $9.2 billion

Where: Long Island, Connecticut

When: September 1938

U.S. losses (in 2010 dollars): $11.4 billion

#4: Wilma

Where: Florida via Haiti, Mexico, Jamaica

When: October 22, 2005

U.S. losses: $12.2 billion

#3: Ike

Where: Texas, Arkansas

When: September 13, 2008

U.S. losses: $12.3 billion

#2: Andrew

Where: Louisiana, Florida

When: August 26, 1992

U.S. losses: $27.4 billion

#1: Katrina

Where: Louisiana, Mississippi

When: August 23 to August 30, 2005

U.S. losses: $48.2 billion

