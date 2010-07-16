Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Hurricanes In U.S. History

Hurricane season is already upon us. This year, Hurricane Alex already devastated the north of Mexico in June, heavily damaging the city of Monterrey.
The tropical storm mostly spared Texas this time, but the season has only just begun. In the Atlantic Ocean, it typically goes from June 1st to November 30th, so there’s still almost 5 months to go.
With tropical storm warnings intensifying, here is a look back into hurricane history and the exorbitant damages they have left behind. The following list consists of the most expensive hurricanes in terms of the material cost they represented, as ranked by A.M. Best Company.
Where: South Carolina
When: September 22, 1989
U.S. losses: $8 billion
Source: The Gartman Letter, The National Hurricane Association
Where: Alabama, Cuba, Venezuela
When: September 2004
U.S. losses: $8.8 billion
Where: Florida, South Carolina
When: August 13th, 2004
U.S. losses: $9.2 billion
Where: Long Island, Connecticut
When: September 1938
U.S. losses (in 2010 dollars): $11.4 billion
Where: Florida via Haiti, Mexico, Jamaica
When: October 22, 2005
U.S. losses: $12.2 billion
Where: Texas, Arkansas
When: September 13, 2008
U.S. losses: $12.3 billion
Where: Louisiana, Florida
When: August 26, 1992
U.S. losses: $27.4 billion
Where: Louisiana, Mississippi
When: August 23 to August 30, 2005
U.S. losses: $48.2 billion
