The 10 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In America

Zillow.com is a real estate site that offers a quick and easy way to catch up on your wealth-porn.
Recently, Zillow has been kind enough to share with us photos of Malcolm Glazer’s $24 million Palm Beach mansion and other properties.
But $24 million is chump change compared to some properties for sale on Zillow.
So we thank Zillow’s Diane Turman for compiling a list of
The 10 Most Expensive Homes On The Market In America>>
House: 'Tranquility'
Owner: Greg Norman
Price: $65 million
Features: Six buildings, with garage space for 17 cars.
House: Pacific Heights Neoclassical Villa
Owner: Peter Sperling (son of the founder of the University of Phoenix chain of learning centres)
Cost: $65 million
Features: French limestone exterior, Florentine tile roof, and a four-story floating staircase.
Warning: It's still currently under construction and needs interior walls, floors or ceilings, requiring about $10 million to complete.
House: 'Bootjack Ranch'
Owner: Private
Price: $68 million
Features: Accommodations for over 50 guests.
House: 'Three Ponds'
Owner: Cheryl Gordon (widow of commercial real-estate broker Edward S. Gordon)
Price: $68 million
Features: Three private ponds, stocked with bass, perch, and pickerel.
House: 'Little Jennie Ranch'
Owner: Private
Cost: $69.5 million
Features: A working cattle ranch with barns and 3,011 acres for grazing -- if that's how you want to use it.
House: 'Le Belvedere'
Owner: Real estate developer Mohamed Hadid
Cost: $72 million
Features: A massive 1,000-feet long, 36-foot high hand-chiseled stone wall imported from Jerusalem.
House: 'Julius Forstmann House'
Owner: Private (but it was commissioned in 1922 by Julius Forstmann, a German wool merchant)
Cost: $75 million
Features: One of the largest townhouses in New York at 21,000 sq ft.
House: 'Hummingbird Nest Ranch'
Owner: Billionaire entrepreneur David Saperstein
Cost: $75 million
Features: Barn facilities for up to 60 horses
House: 'Albemarle House'
Owner: Winemaker Patricia Kluge (ex-wife of Billionaire John Kluge)
Cost: $100 million
Features: neighbours include Thomas Jefferson's Monticello and James Monroe's Ash Lawn-Highland.
House: 'Tranquility'
Owner: Tommy Hilfiger co-founder, Joel Horowitz
Price: $100 million
Features: 210 acres of magical seclusion overlooking Lake Tahoe and situated on it's own private lake.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.