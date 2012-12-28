The 10 Most Expensive Domain Names Of 2012

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Domain names can cost as little as $2. But if they’re highly desirable, they can be sold for millions.DN Journal keeps tabs on all domain name sales and updates its year to date sales list weekly.



In 2010, Sex.com became the most expensive domain name in the world when it sold for $13 million. By comparison, the highest selling domain name this year cost $2.45 million.

NOTE: Web businesses have other assets and are not domain only sales, so they were not eligible for this list. For example, Insure.com was bought for $16 million as a fully-operating, profitable company. Most buyers and sellers remain anonymous for legal reasons, so names/companies are not included in this article.

