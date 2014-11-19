College tuition prices keep getting more and more expensive. In fact, there are 50 colleges in America that now charge more than $US60,000 per year.

According to Bloomberg, since 1978, college tuition has increased by 1,225%. For comparison, Bloomberg points out that cost of food and shelter in the same 36-year period have only gone up 257% and 370%, respectively.

The Chronicle of Higher Education released new numbers on the cost of colleges across America, and Sarah Lawrence is the most expensive, charging students $US65,480, for tuition, room and board, and fees for the 2014-2015 academic year.

Sarah Lawrence is a private, 4-year, liberal arts college that is located just outside of New York City in Bronxville, N.Y. Tuition alone at Sarah Lawrence is $US50,780, a 4.3% increase from last year.

Here are the 10 most expensive colleges in America, according to The Chronicle Of Higher Education. All prices include tuition, room and board, and other fees. All data is from The College Board’s “Annual Survey of Colleges 2014.”

Sarah Lawrence College, Bronxville, N.Y. — $US65,480 Harvey Mudd College, Claremont, Calif. — $US64,427 Columbia University, New York, N.Y. — $US63,440 University of Chicago, Chicago, Ill. — $US62,458 Claremont McKenna College, Claremont, Calif. — $US62,215 Bard College, Annandale on Hudson, N.Y. — $US62,012 Scripps College, Claremont, Calif. — $US61,940 Dartmouth College, Hanover, N.H. — $US61,927 Landmark College, Putney, Vt. — $US61,898 Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering, Needham, Mass. — $US61,881

Click here to see the rest of the rankings at the Chronicle of Higher Education >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.