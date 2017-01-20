The 10 most expensive cities in the world to move to

A street market in Luanda. Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

Moving to a new city can be stressful, and expensive.

There’s the cost of the move itself, including packing and shipping, and then there’s setup expenses when you get there.

Online moving platform Movinga has produced a study detailing the costs associated with relocating to some of the world’s most in demand cities.

The research across 75 cities in 51 countries found that Luanda in mineral-rich Angola has the highest first month’s basic costs, ahead of New York and San Francisco. Tunis in Tunisia has the lowest.

Luanda has a shortage of secure and good quality housing suitable for expats.

In most surveys, Hong Kong, New York, Singapore and London usually view for the most expensive city to live in.

However, this latest calculation adds in the cost of the move itself and ranks each city by the total costs for the first month.

The calculation includes the average rent for a 35 square metre apartment close to the city centre, a mobile phone, food and drink and public transport.

Sydney ranks seventh with a first month living cost of $2,876 ($US2163.43). Sydney also ranks 61st for average relocation costs.

Here are the 10 most expensive (in US dollars), according to Movinga.

Source: Movinga

Other findings of the study:

South Africa’s Johannesburg has the least expensive basic first month cost at $955.63 ($US722.74) out of all cities with English as an official language.

New York has the most expensive rent for a 35 m² apartment at $2713.41 ($US2,052.15)/month.

Warsaw in Poland offers the least expensive mobile set-up with a month of data usage at $6.60 ($US4.99).

Zurich in Switzerland has the most expensive mobile set-up with a month of data usage at $128.47 ($US97.16).

London has the most expensive public transport costs for a month at $203.07 ($US153.58).

And here are the five cities with the lowest first month’s living expenses, in US dollars:

Source: Movinga

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.