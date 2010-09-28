The 10 Most Embarrassingly Awful Scenes In Wall Street 2

The pregnancy scene is one of the many plot-masquerading events which came out of no where.

We think Winnie (Gordon Gekko's daughter, played by Carey Mulligan) told Jacob (Shia LeBeouf) she was pregnant right after he told her he was fired.

It may have been payback for Jacob asking her to marry him when she could not say 'no' because he was visibly weeping over the recent suicide of his mentor.

Even with all that aside. No sex scene first?