The 10 Most Embarrassingly Awful Scenes In Wall Street 2

Despite the few people who argue that Wall Street 2 was the worst movie ever, we think the film had a few redeeming aspects.Each of them was trampled on by these scenes, which were long-winded, cringe-worthy, and out-of-context.
Remember the motorcycle scene? These were worse.
The moment happens in the first ~15 minutes. Zabel, playing Shia LeBeouf's mentor (pictured), has just given Jacob a $1,450,000 bonus check, and he gets a kiss and a pat on the head.
Because it's brief and foreboding, the moment is a worthwhile introduction to the awkward and uncalled for scenes to come, but it interrupts the suspension of disbelief you need to enjoy a bad movie. We didn't want to be warned that we might have wasted our $13 so soon.
The pregnancy scene is one of the many plot-masquerading events which came out of no where.
We think Winnie (Gordon Gekko's daughter, played by Carey Mulligan) told Jacob (Shia LeBeouf) she was pregnant right after he told her he was fired.
It may have been payback for Jacob asking her to marry him when she could not say 'no' because he was visibly weeping over the recent suicide of his mentor.
Even with all that aside. No sex scene first?
Jacob (Shia LeBeouf) and some of his young friends are out at a New York club. He seems totally sober, but everything is blurred and there are a number of colours inexplicably over-taking the screen.
Oh wait, that was every scene with Winnie (Carey Mulligan) in it.
Two examples:
The scene in which Winnie yells, 'He's not who you think he is, Jake!'
'' ' ' Winnie storms out of the party and then cries to her father on the steps of the Met for 10 minutes.
During a visit to a men's room, Jacob experiences a flashback.
His father figure, Zabel (Shia LeBeouf's mentor), pops up near his shoulder saying something about how everything is doomed. As the mirage fades away, you notice that his mentor appeared to Jacob, of all places, on the wall of a toilet stall.
It's the only time the deceased Zabel re-appears and it's a strange and unnecessary addition that made us wonder if Jacob was in fact tripping on acid during the trippy club scene.
In this scene, Gekko is telling someone about an email he just got. He looks down at his Blackberry and - nothing. No pan-in shot.
HUGE mistake, Oliver Stone.
We cannot believe we didn't get to see Gekko's email. It could have set a new trend. Gekko's email address could have been the new block cell phone. The audience missed out on an opportunity to have something interesting to talk about after this movie, thanks to this error.
Jacob (Shia LeBeouf) and Zabel are walking in the park, talking about the damage that will be inflicted on the global financial system because of a bubble created by Wall Street.
As the scene ends, the camera zooms in on a cluster of bubbles, all popping on the disillusioned child below.
Then there's a glimmer of hope. One bubble doesn't pop. Oh my god! Will the system survive?
No, Oliver Stone, because you made a nonfiction movie and we already know what happens.
After the movie ended with Jacob (Shia LeBeouf) and Winnie (Carey Mulligan) making out, we left with disgust.
Wall Street 2 was not a romantic comedy. Nor was the relationship between these two central to the plot.
Clearly there was no good way to tie up the non-plot, so Stone settled for the oldest 'This is the end of the movie' signal, a kiss.
