Most Eligible Bachelors And Bachelorettes In Tech

Megan Rose Dickey
kim taylor startups silicon valley press photo 3

Photo: Kim Taylor

They’re smart. They’re attractive. They’re powerful. And, wait for it, they’re single.These bachelors and bachelorettes have it all—and people are undoubtedly lining up to meet them. 

As a rule of thumb, we’re defining bachelors and bachelorettes as anyone who is not yet married. 

That means there is still time to put a ring on these bachelors and bachelorettes.  

Jeremy Stoppelman

Company: Yelp

Title: Co-founder and CEO

Age: 34

Location: San Francisco, Calif.

Fun facts: Stoppelman has a dog named Darwin. He's also received personal phone calls from the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and President Barack Obama.

Jack Dorsey

Company: Square

Title: Founder and CEO

Age: 36

Location: San Francisco

Fun facts: The creator of Twitter owns a gorgeous $10 million home in San Francisco, but fantasizes about living on a houseboat. Dorsey also gives everyone he hires the same red book called 'The Checklist Manifesto: How To Get Things Right.'

Hilary Mason

Company: Bitly and HackNy

Title: Chief scientist at Bitly and co-founder at HackNY

Age: 34

Location: New York, N.Y.

Fun facts: Hilary Mason believes that 'technology should give us superpowers.' She's usually the only one who shows up to a meeting with a Moleskine notebook and pencil, rather than an iPad or laptop. Mason also absolutely loves data and cheeseburgers. But as of right now, she has a boyfriend.

Matthew Flannery

Company: Kiva.org

Title: Co-founder and CEO

Age: 35

Location: New York, NY

Fun fact: Flannery founded the micro-finance site in 2005 with his (now ex-)wife Jessica Jackley. It started off as a side project while he was working as a computer programmer at TiVo.

Rebecca Woodcock

Company: CakeHealth

Title: Co-founder and CEO

Age: 35

Location: San Francisco Bay Area

Fun facts: Woodcock founded CakeHealth to help people understand their health care coverage and find ways to cut back on costs. One book that really inspires Woodcock is called Over the Edge of the World by Laurence Bergreen, Woodcock said in an interview last year with Health Level Seven International.

Pete Cashmore

Company: Mashable

Title: Founder and CEO

Age: 27

Location: New York, N.Y.

Fun facts: Other than running the very successful Mashable, Cashmore is known for supporting social and digital platforms for a cause. On his 23rd birthday, for example, he used social media to help raise money to build freshwater wells in Africa. He's also addicted to caffeine and afraid of geese, according to his Google+ profile.

Sarah Lane

Company: TWiT

Title: Host of 'Tech News Today,' 'iFive for the iPhone,' 'iPad Today,' and 'The Social Hour'

Age: 36

Location: San Francisco, CA

Fun facts: Sarah Lane most recently dated CrunchFund partner MG Siegler, and before that, she dated Digg founder Kevin Rose.

Tony Hsieh

Company: Zappos

Title: CEO

Age: 39

Location: Las Vegas, N.V.

Fun facts: Hsieh recently invested $350 million of his own money into revitalizing downtown Las Vegas, where Zappos will be moving this year. His favourite bar in Las Vegas is called the Downtown Cocktail Room.

Sarah Austin

Company: Pop17

Title: Creator and host

Age: 27

Location: San Francisco, C.A.

Fun facts: When she was a child, Austin always knew she had a little bit of Oprah in her. She also likes to live tweet her dates. But last we heard, Austin is dating 'Entourage' star Adrian Grenier.

Ben Rattray

Company: Change.org

Title: Founder and CEO

Age: 32

Location: San Francisco, C.A.

Fun facts: Rattray founded Change.org, a company that promotes social change, after his brother told him that he was gay and described the discrimination that he faced. He also still drives his 1996 Toyota Camry and shares an apartment with three of his friends from college.

Brooke Hammerling

Company: Brew Media Relations

Title: Founder

Age: 38

Location: New York, NY

Fun facts: Hammerling runs one of the most sought-after PR firms for startups. She's worked closely with Larry Ellison, Matt Mullenweg and other big shots in tech.

Yoshikazu Tanaka

Company: Gree

Title: Founder and CEO

Age: 35

Location: Japan

Fun facts: Tanaka founded social gaming company Gree in his apartment back in 2004. Growing up, Tanaka played Nintendo games incessantly, and his parents thought that he was wasting time, according to Forbes. Now, Tanaka is Asia's youngest self-made billionaire.

Kim Taylor

Company: Shonova

Title: Founder

Age: 30

Location: San Francisco

Fun facts: Kim Taylor starred on Randi Zuckerberg's 'Start-Ups: Silicon Valley' reality TV show last fall. She ended up quitting her job mid-season, even to the producers' surprise, to start her own fashion startup. She's also an ex-NBA dancer.

Peter Thiel

Company: The Founders Fund

Title: Managing Partner

Age: 45

Hometown: New York, NY

Fun facts: Peter Thiel co-founded PayPal and was an early investor and Facebook. He also founded the Thiel Foundation and its 20 Under 20 program, which encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to skip college and start a company, instead. He's also trying to live forever.

Debbie Landa

Company: Dealmaker Media and GrowLab

Title: Founder and CEO of Dealmaker, co-founder of GrowLab

Age: Unknown

Location: San Francisco, C.A.

Fun facts: Before entering the startup world, Landa spent 10 years working in the fashion industry. Now, she's organising conferences to help spur growth in the startup community and connect entrepreneurs with potential partners.

Salar Kamangar

Company: Google

Title: Senior Vice President of YouTube and Video

Age: 36

Location: San Francisco Bay Area

Fun facts: Kamangar used to date Ivanka Trump and he's one of Larry Page's favourite employees.

Adam D'Angelo

Company: Quora

Title: Founder and CEO

Age: 28

Location: San Francisco Bay Area

Fun facts: D'Angelo is a former CTO at Facebook. He also went to high school with Mark Zuckerberg.

Kathryn Minshew

Company: The Muse

Title: Co-founder and CEO

Age: 27

Location: New York, NY

Fun fact: Before launching The Muse, Minshew worked with the Clinton Health Access Initiative to introduce vaccines in Rwanda and Malawi. She's also a graduate of Silicon Valley's top startup accelerator Y Combinator.

Aaron Levie

Company: Box

Title: Co-founder and CEO

Age: 27

Location: Palo Alto, C.A.

Fun facts: Aaron Levie started file-sharing and cloud content management startup Box in his dorm room with his friend Dylan Smith while attending the University of Southern California. He ended up dropping out of college, but doesn't necessarily recommend that others do the same.

Hermione Way

Company: Ignite

Title: Co-founder

Age: 27

Location: San Francisco, Calif.

Fun facts: Hermione Way co-founded Ignite with her brother, Ben, and their efforts were documented on Bravo's Start-Ups: Silicon Valley reality TV show. At one point, Way actually married her laptop.

Matt Cohler

Company: Benchmark Capital

Title: General partner

Age: 35

Location: San Francisco Bay Area

Fun fact: Before Cohler came on board to Facebook as employee number seven, he wanted to be a saxophonist, according to The New York Times. He was also one of the first employees at LinkedIn.

Lauren Leto

Company: Texts From Last Night and Findings

Title: Co-founder of Texts From Last Night, General Manager at Findings

Age: 26

Location: New York, NY

Fun fact: Leto got the idea for Texts From Last Night while she was a student at Michigan State University. As of March 2011, the site was attracting 4 million people a month. Leto is also the author of Judging a Book By Its Lover: A Field Guide to the Hearts and Minds of Readers Everywhere.

Matt Mullenweg

Company: WordPress and Automattic

Title: Founder

Age: 29

Location: San Francisco, C.A.

Fun fact: He types on a Dvorak computer keyboard instead of a standard QWERTY keyboard to optimise his typing speed.

Payal Kadakia

Company: Classtivity

Title: Co-founder and CEO

Age: 30

Location: New York, NY

Fun fact: Payal Kadakia has spent most of her life as a dancer, and considers herself to be a 'dancetrepreneur.' She also has a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Science, Operations Research from MIT.

