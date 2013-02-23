Most Eligible Bachelors And Bachelorettes In Tech

Photo: Kim Taylor

They’re smart. They’re attractive. They’re powerful. And, wait for it, they’re single.These bachelors and bachelorettes have it all—and people are undoubtedly lining up to meet them.



As a rule of thumb, we’re defining bachelors and bachelorettes as anyone who is not yet married.

That means there is still time to put a ring on these bachelors and bachelorettes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.