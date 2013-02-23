Most Eligible Bachelors And Bachelorettes In Tech

Photo: Kim Taylor
They’re smart. They’re attractive. They’re powerful. And, wait for it, they’re single.These bachelors and bachelorettes have it all—and people are undoubtedly lining up to meet them.
As a rule of thumb, we’re defining bachelors and bachelorettes as anyone who is not yet married.
That means there is still time to put a ring on these bachelors and bachelorettes.
Company: Yelp
Title: Co-founder and CEO
Age: 34
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Fun facts: Stoppelman has a dog named Darwin. He's also received personal phone calls from the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and President Barack Obama.
Company: Square
Title: Founder and CEO
Age: 36
Location: San Francisco
Fun facts: The creator of Twitter owns a gorgeous $10 million home in San Francisco, but fantasizes about living on a houseboat. Dorsey also gives everyone he hires the same red book called 'The Checklist Manifesto: How To Get Things Right.'
Company: Bitly and HackNy
Title: Chief scientist at Bitly and co-founder at HackNY
Age: 34
Location: New York, N.Y.
Fun facts: Hilary Mason believes that 'technology should give us superpowers.' She's usually the only one who shows up to a meeting with a Moleskine notebook and pencil, rather than an iPad or laptop. Mason also absolutely loves data and cheeseburgers. But as of right now, she has a boyfriend.
Company: Kiva.org
Title: Co-founder and CEO
Age: 35
Location: New York, NY
Fun fact: Flannery founded the micro-finance site in 2005 with his (now ex-)wife Jessica Jackley. It started off as a side project while he was working as a computer programmer at TiVo.
Company: CakeHealth
Title: Co-founder and CEO
Age: 35
Location: San Francisco Bay Area
Fun facts: Woodcock founded CakeHealth to help people understand their health care coverage and find ways to cut back on costs. One book that really inspires Woodcock is called Over the Edge of the World by Laurence Bergreen, Woodcock said in an interview last year with Health Level Seven International.
Company: Mashable
Title: Founder and CEO
Age: 27
Location: New York, N.Y.
Fun facts: Other than running the very successful Mashable, Cashmore is known for supporting social and digital platforms for a cause. On his 23rd birthday, for example, he used social media to help raise money to build freshwater wells in Africa. He's also addicted to caffeine and afraid of geese, according to his Google+ profile.
Company: TWiT
Title: Host of 'Tech News Today,' 'iFive for the iPhone,' 'iPad Today,' and 'The Social Hour'
Age: 36
Location: San Francisco, CA
Fun facts: Sarah Lane most recently dated CrunchFund partner MG Siegler, and before that, she dated Digg founder Kevin Rose.
Company: Zappos
Title: CEO
Age: 39
Location: Las Vegas, N.V.
Fun facts: Hsieh recently invested $350 million of his own money into revitalizing downtown Las Vegas, where Zappos will be moving this year. His favourite bar in Las Vegas is called the Downtown Cocktail Room.
Company: Pop17
Title: Creator and host
Age: 27
Location: San Francisco, C.A.
Fun facts: When she was a child, Austin always knew she had a little bit of Oprah in her. She also likes to live tweet her dates. But last we heard, Austin is dating 'Entourage' star Adrian Grenier.
Company: Change.org
Title: Founder and CEO
Age: 32
Location: San Francisco, C.A.
Fun facts: Rattray founded Change.org, a company that promotes social change, after his brother told him that he was gay and described the discrimination that he faced. He also still drives his 1996 Toyota Camry and shares an apartment with three of his friends from college.
Company: Brew Media Relations
Title: Founder
Age: 38
Location: New York, NY
Fun facts: Hammerling runs one of the most sought-after PR firms for startups. She's worked closely with Larry Ellison, Matt Mullenweg and other big shots in tech.
Company: Gree
Title: Founder and CEO
Age: 35
Location: Japan
Fun facts: Tanaka founded social gaming company Gree in his apartment back in 2004. Growing up, Tanaka played Nintendo games incessantly, and his parents thought that he was wasting time, according to Forbes. Now, Tanaka is Asia's youngest self-made billionaire.
Company: Shonova
Title: Founder
Age: 30
Location: San Francisco
Fun facts: Kim Taylor starred on Randi Zuckerberg's 'Start-Ups: Silicon Valley' reality TV show last fall. She ended up quitting her job mid-season, even to the producers' surprise, to start her own fashion startup. She's also an ex-NBA dancer.
Company: The Founders Fund
Title: Managing Partner
Age: 45
Hometown: New York, NY
Fun facts: Peter Thiel co-founded PayPal and was an early investor and Facebook. He also founded the Thiel Foundation and its 20 Under 20 program, which encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to skip college and start a company, instead. He's also trying to live forever.
Company: Dealmaker Media and GrowLab
Title: Founder and CEO of Dealmaker, co-founder of GrowLab
Age: Unknown
Location: San Francisco, C.A.
Fun facts: Before entering the startup world, Landa spent 10 years working in the fashion industry. Now, she's organising conferences to help spur growth in the startup community and connect entrepreneurs with potential partners.
Company: Google
Title: Senior Vice President of YouTube and Video
Age: 36
Location: San Francisco Bay Area
Fun facts: Kamangar used to date Ivanka Trump and he's one of Larry Page's favourite employees.
Company: Quora
Title: Founder and CEO
Age: 28
Location: San Francisco Bay Area
Fun facts: D'Angelo is a former CTO at Facebook. He also went to high school with Mark Zuckerberg.
Company: The Muse
Title: Co-founder and CEO
Age: 27
Location: New York, NY
Fun fact: Before launching The Muse, Minshew worked with the Clinton Health Access Initiative to introduce vaccines in Rwanda and Malawi. She's also a graduate of Silicon Valley's top startup accelerator Y Combinator.
Company: Box
Title: Co-founder and CEO
Age: 27
Location: Palo Alto, C.A.
Fun facts: Aaron Levie started file-sharing and cloud content management startup Box in his dorm room with his friend Dylan Smith while attending the University of Southern California. He ended up dropping out of college, but doesn't necessarily recommend that others do the same.
Company: Ignite
Title: Co-founder
Age: 27
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Fun facts: Hermione Way co-founded Ignite with her brother, Ben, and their efforts were documented on Bravo's Start-Ups: Silicon Valley reality TV show. At one point, Way actually married her laptop.
Company: Benchmark Capital
Title: General partner
Age: 35
Location: San Francisco Bay Area
Fun fact: Before Cohler came on board to Facebook as employee number seven, he wanted to be a saxophonist, according to The New York Times. He was also one of the first employees at LinkedIn.
Company: Texts From Last Night and Findings
Title: Co-founder of Texts From Last Night, General Manager at Findings
Age: 26
Location: New York, NY
Fun fact: Leto got the idea for Texts From Last Night while she was a student at Michigan State University. As of March 2011, the site was attracting 4 million people a month. Leto is also the author of Judging a Book By Its Lover: A Field Guide to the Hearts and Minds of Readers Everywhere.
Company: WordPress and Automattic
Title: Founder
Age: 29
Location: San Francisco, C.A.
Fun fact: He types on a Dvorak computer keyboard instead of a standard QWERTY keyboard to optimise his typing speed.
Company: Classtivity
Title: Co-founder and CEO
Age: 30
Location: New York, NY
Fun fact: Payal Kadakia has spent most of her life as a dancer, and considers herself to be a 'dancetrepreneur.' She also has a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Science, Operations Research from MIT.
