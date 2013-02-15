The 21 Most Eligible Bachelors And Bachelorettes In Sports

Leah Goldman, Melissa Stanger
lolo jones hbo real sports feature

Professional athletes have it all: fame, money, success, good looks, and amazing bodies—basically everything you would want in a significant other.You’re in luck. Some of the sexiest athletes alive are single and in need of a Valentine.

Need a Valentine? Look no further than these wonderful athletes.

Victoria Azarenka

Tennis

Age: 23

Fun fact: Azarenka is BFF with LMAFO's RedFoo.

Yohan Blake

Jamaican sprinter

Age: 23

Fun Fact: Blake wants to aid the fight to end poverty and hunger and recorded a video on his official website to encourage others to do the same.

Paula Creamer

Golf

Age: 26

Fun fact: Creamer sometimes dyes the bottom of her hair bright pink.

Carlos Bocanegra

U.S. Men's Soccer

Age: 33

Fun Fact: Bocanegra is trilingual in English, French, and Spanish.

Lindsey Vonn

Skier

Age: 28

Fact fact: Vonn is good friends with Tim Tebow and it was once rumoured that the two were dating.

Usain Bolt

Jamaican sprinter

Age: 26

Fun Fact: Bolt hopes to someday play soccer professionally with the Manchester United team.

Ana Ivanovic

Tennis

Age: 25

Fun fact: When Ivanovic was young, she trained for tennis in an empty swimming pool.

Tom Daley

British diver

Age: 18

Fun Fact: The young Olympian is an active social networker, with almost 2 million Twitter followers.

Stephanie Rice

Swimming

Age: 24

Fun fact: Rice is an awesome follow on Twitter, since she's always tweeting fun stuff.

Rob Gronkowski

New England Patriots

Age: 23

Fun Fact: Gronk has been known to be a bit of a party boy.

Ronda Rousey

MMA Fighter

Age: 25

Fun fact: Rousey recently said she likes to have as much sex as possible before she has a fight.

Kris Humphries

Brooklyn Nets

Age: 27

Fun Fact: Humphries married Kim Kardashian late last year, but the two divorced just 72 days later.

Daniela Hantuchova

Tennis

Age: 29

Fun fact: Hantuchova speaks four languages: English, German, Slovak, and Spanish.

Jeremy Lin

Houston Rockets

Age: 24

Fun Fact: Lin went to Harvard, he's sexy AND smart.

Danica Patrick

NASCAR

Age: 30

Fun fact: Patrick is the only woman ever to win a race in the IndyCar Series.

Ryan Lochte

U.S. swimmer

Age: 28

Fun Fact: Lochte recently appeared in a Nissan commercial wearing a Hefner-esque robe.

Maria Sharapova

Tennis

Age: 25

Fun fact: Sharapova was named the 76th most powerful celebrity by Forbes this year.

Kevin Love

Minnesota Timberwolves

Age: 24

Fun Fact: Love teamed up with Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald in October, and together the two raised $86,000 for breast cancer charities.

Lolo Jones

Olympic Hurdler

Age: 30

Fun fact: Jones tweeted to the world that she is still a virgin.

Mark Sanchez

New York Jets

Age: 26

Fun Fact: Sanchez used to date Eva Longoria, but it is confirmed that he is back on the market.

Tim Tebow

New York Jets

Age: 25

Fun fact: Tebow is very religious and his family are missionaries.

If only Kate Upton were single

SI Went To Ridiculous Lengths To Shoot Photos Of Kate Upton In Antarctica >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.