The 21 Most Eligible Bachelors And Bachelorettes In Sports

Professional athletes have it all: fame, money, success, good looks, and amazing bodies—basically everything you would want in a significant other.You’re in luck. Some of the sexiest athletes alive are single and in need of a Valentine.
Jamaican sprinter
Age: 23
Fun Fact: Blake wants to aid the fight to end poverty and hunger and recorded a video on his official website to encourage others to do the same.
Skier
Age: 28
Fact fact: Vonn is good friends with Tim Tebow and it was once rumoured that the two were dating.
Jamaican sprinter
Age: 26
Fun Fact: Bolt hopes to someday play soccer professionally with the Manchester United team.
British diver
Age: 18
Fun Fact: The young Olympian is an active social networker, with almost 2 million Twitter followers.
Swimming
Age: 24
Fun fact: Rice is an awesome follow on Twitter, since she's always tweeting fun stuff.
MMA Fighter
Age: 25
Fun fact: Rousey recently said she likes to have as much sex as possible before she has a fight.
Brooklyn Nets
Age: 27
Fun Fact: Humphries married Kim Kardashian late last year, but the two divorced just 72 days later.
NASCAR
Age: 30
Fun fact: Patrick is the only woman ever to win a race in the IndyCar Series.
U.S. swimmer
Age: 28
Fun Fact: Lochte recently appeared in a Nissan commercial wearing a Hefner-esque robe.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Age: 24
Fun Fact: Love teamed up with Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald in October, and together the two raised $86,000 for breast cancer charities.
New York Jets
Age: 26
Fun Fact: Sanchez used to date Eva Longoria, but it is confirmed that he is back on the market.
