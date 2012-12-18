The 10 Most Eligible Bachelorettes In Sports

Professional athletes have it all: fame, money, success, good looks, and amazing bodies—basically everything you would want in a significant other.You’re in luck. Some of the sexiest female athletes alive are single.

Victoria Azarenka

Tennis

Age: 23

Fun fact: Azarenka is BFF with LMAFO's RedFoo.

Paula Creamer

Golf

Age: 26

Fun fact: Creamer sometimes dyes the bottom of her hair bright pink.

Lindsey Vonn

Skier

Age: 28

Fact fact: Vonn is good friends with Tim Tebow and it was once rumoured that the two were dating.

Ana Ivanovic

Tennis

Age: 25

Fun fact: When Ivanovic was young, she trained for tennis in an empty swimming pool.

Stephanie Rice

Swimming

Age: 24

Fun fact: Rice is an awesome follow on Twitter, since she's always tweeting fun stuff.

Ronda Rousey

MMA Fighter

Age: 25

Fun fact: Rousey recently said she likes to have as much sex as possible before she has a fight.

Daniela Hantuchova

Tennis

Age: 29

Fun fact: Hantuchova speaks four languages: English, German, Slovak, and Spanish.

Danica Patrick

NASCAR

Age: 30

Fun fact: Patrick is the only woman ever to win a race in the IndyCar Series.

Maria Sharapova

Tennis

Age: 25

Fun fact: Sharapova was named the 76th most powerful celebrity by Forbes this year.

Lolo Jones

Olympic Hurdler

Age: 30

Fun fact: Jones tweeted to the world that she is still a virgin.

