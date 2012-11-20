The 10 Most Diverse Zip Codes In America

Photo: Google Maps
Can a neighbourhood’s racial diversity actually mean a healthier housing market?When Trulia real estate expert Jed Kolko examined the most diverse zip codes in the U.S., he found they not only saw faster population growth in the last year but also saw housing values rise more than others.
It’s becoming more clear that “Americans are moving toward diverse neighborhoods,” Kolko writes in “Finding Diversity in America.”
There’s just one big caveat to consider.
“Growth in those neighborhoods could affect their diversity,” he adds. “If prices in diverse neighborhoods rise, lower-income residents may get priced out over time.”
Using 2010 Census data and Trulia’s results, we’ve highlighted the top places.
In Trulia's study, California metros nab four spots in the top 10 most diverse large metro areas. That includes Sacramento, home to the South Natomas neighbourhood.
The area has seen substantial residential growth since the 1990s.
Racial makeup:
Hispanic: 27.4%
White: 29.2%
Asian: 20.4%
Black: 15.8%
Multi-racial: 5.2%
Two neighborhoods in tropical Hawaii make the list, including sunny Kapolei. Its population size more than doubled from 1990 to 2010, while residential listings tripled, according to Kapolei.com.
Racial makeup:
Asian: 29.2%
Multi-racial: 25.7%
White: 19.7%
Hispanic: 12.2%
Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 10.5%
Despite Dorchester's location within big city Boston, it's not exactly one of the better-known, or even more populous neighborhoods.
Still, it is largely more diverse than the city as a whole, which is 69% white. Black and White residents are pretty much evenly split in Dorchester, followed closely by Hispanics.
Racial makeup:
White: 29.1%
Black: 27.5%
Hispanic: 19%
Asian: 11.2%
Multi-racial: 4.7%
Ranier View is located about 12 miles Southeast of home city Seattle.
Nabewise raves about the 'hoods potential to attract a diverse pool of residents: '...Change is coming to Rainier View these days, and it's coming fast. New restaurants and businesses open practically daily, and old homes are modernized almost as frequently.'
Racial makeup:
White: 27.4%
Black: 28.8%
Asian: 28.4%
Hispanic: 7.4%
Multi-racial: 6.2%
Located on the North shore of Oahu, Kahuku is a tight-knit community where there is no clear racial majority.
Honolulu Magazine describes it as a treat for anyone going off the beaten path. 'Along with its close neighbour Laie, this is a place where artists and farmers, the religious and secular blend into one very tight community.'
Racial makeup:
Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 25.3%
Multi-racial: 25.3%
Asian: 23.3%
White: 15.2%
Hispanic: 6.8%
It makes sense for Wahiawa to land next to Kahuku on this list, since they share the same island of Ohau.
Wahiawa's diversity may have much to do with a strong military presence. Three U.S. Army facilities are based there, including Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Army Airfield, and East Range,
Racial Makeup:
White: 28.5%
Asian: 25.9%
Multi-racial: 16.3%
Hispanic: 14.8%
Black: 6.8%
Given the fact that Lakemont's home city, Houston, is fourth on Trulia's list of most diverse U.S. metros, it's easy to see how it made its way into the top 10 neighborhoods.
Racial makeup:
Hispanic: 25.3%
Black: 27.9%
White: 24.6%
Asian: 19.8%
Multi-racial: 2.0%
Treasure Island may be 'artificial' as far as nature is concerned ---- it was man-made in the early 1930s for the Golden Gate International Exposition ---- but it's a fast-growing neighbourhood in San Francisco.
Racial makeup:
White: 27.2%
Black: 23.5%
Hispanic: 23.0%
Asian: 18.0%
Multi-racial: 6.7%
Queens, NY has long been touted as one of the most diverse urban areas in the world, with the second-largest population of the five boroughs of New York City, of which 48 per cent of residents are foreign-born.
Queens Village, which is smack in the middle of the borough, is the epitome of a melting pot, with Blacks, Hispanics, and Asians each counting for more than twice the number of white residents.
Racial makeup:
Hispanic: 25.2%
Asian: 26.4%
Black: 22.9%
White: 10.8%
Other: 7.0%
Multi-racial: 6.8%
Bypassing Queens Village as the most diverse neighbourhood in the U.S., Irving, Texas has a population just about evenly split among the largest racial groups.
Irving is located close to Dallas Fortworth International Airport and is home to ExxonMobil.
Racial makeup:
Hispanic: 22.9%
Asian: 25.7%
Black: 25.4%
White: 22.7%
Multi-racial: 2.5%
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.