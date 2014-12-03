The Least Healthy Drinks At 5 Popular Coffee Shops

According to the National Coffee Association’s 2013 online survey, 83 per cent of U.S. adults drink coffee, averaging three cups a day per person. Because of the high demand, cafes have started to offer more than just coffee — coffee with shots of hazelnut, frappes, granitas and even the world-renowned pumpkin spice latte.

But while these new concoctions may taste delicious, many are not so beneficial for your waistline. To help you tell the difference between them, research engine FindTheBest consulted its coffee shop nutrition topic to find the 10 most calorific coffee and non-coffee drinks in ascending order at five popular shops: Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Starbucks, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Dunkin’ Doughnuts and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Note: These nutrition values are calculated for large-sized drinks with whole milk and whipped cream.

1. Peet’s Coffee & Tea

Coffee: Large Caramel Caffe Latte (588 cal)

Though Peet’s is often regarded as the more organic and less sugary cafe option, there are still drinks like this one that are packed with sugar and hidden calories. This particular latte has 72g of sugar and 13g of fat.

Non-coffee: Large Coffee-Free Vanilla Freddo (508 cal)

This drink, which contains 93g of sugar and and 95g of carbohydrates, is advertised by Peet’s as “suitable for the kids” since it doesn’t contain coffee.

2. Starbucks

Coffee: Venti Iced Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha (700 cal)

Just one cup contains 101g of sugar and 26g grams of fat (40 per cent of the recommended daily intake based on a 2,000-calorie diet). The important thing to note here is that whipped cream makes up about 100 of the calories and the whole milk base equals to about 400 calories.

Non-coffee: Venti Chocolate Cookie Crumble Frappuccino (560 cal)

This drink contains 76g of sugar and 24g grams of fat (15g saturated and 0.5g trans fat). This is about 20 calories more than a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder Deluxe.

3. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Coffee: Large Caramel Ice Blended (770 cal)

The 24oz coffee drink has 125g of sugar, but if you order it with “No Sugar Added Powder” the calorie count drops to 440.

Non-coffee: Large Pom-Blueberry Ice Blended (660 cal)

The Pom-Blueberry flavour of the ice blended series has 113g of sugar, 14g of fat and the same amount of calories as a Taco Bell A.M. Bacon Crunchwrap.

4. Dunkin’ Doughnuts

Coffee: Large Frozen Caramel Coffee Coolatta With Cream and Large Frozen Mocha Coffee Coolatta With Cream (990 cal)

These drinks contain 130g and 125g of sugar, respectively, which would take about two hours of jogging to burn off.

Non-coffee: Large Oreo Vanilla Bean Coolatta (860 cal)

A large size has 151g of sugar and is the caloric equivalent to three of Dunkin’ Doughnuts’ strawberry frosted doughnuts.

5. Krispy Kreme

Coffee: Large Mocha Dream Chiller and Large Lotta Latte Dream Chiller (1,050 cal)

Krispy Kreme’s “Chillers” take the cake when it comes to calorie count. They also contain 94g and 97g of sugar, respectively and have more calories than an entire bowl of spinach and cheese dip from The Cheesecake Factory (which is supposed to serve 2-4 people).

Non-coffee: Large Chocolate Chocolate Chiller (1,050 cal)

As if 100g of sugar and 42g of fat weren’t enough, Krispy Kreme suggests that customers pair this sugarfest with a Chocolate Iced Glazed doughnut, bumping the calorie count up to 1,290.

